New Prey patch fixes corrupted save files, infinite material creation and more

Previously in beta, Prey's first post-launch patch has now rolled out officially on Steam. The v1.2 update offers a wide range of fixes, both big and small, including a fix to prevent corrupted save files. Better still, it will uncorrupt already affected saves.
Meanwhile, once the patch is installed you'll no longer be able to take advantage of a glitch which previously allowed infinite item duplication while Recycling. A few mission and narrative-related glitches have been fixed up to, but to prevent spoilers I'll let you read about those in the full patch notes, which are embedded below.
Oh, and again: these patch notes include mild spoilers.
- Fix to prevent Save games from becoming corrupted. Fix also returns corrupted Save games to uncorrupted state. (Also addresses some additional crashes on map loads.)
- Hacking during the Power Plant reboot no longer causes the reboot to fail to complete.
- Fix to prevent the Player from becoming stuck in certain circumstances.
- Nightmares will now always search for the player once spawned.
- Saving and Loading PC settings will now save correctly for users with special characters in their Windows usernames.
- Numerous fixes to GLOO to prevent breaking and bypassing collision, prevent corpses from passing through walls and floors.
- Updated Recycling to prevent infinite material creation.
- Fix for occasional combat freeze when attacking Phantoms
- Kaspar’s objective indicator should no longer disappear.
- Updates to audio mix to adjust volume of music, audio logs, cutscenes.