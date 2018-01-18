New legendary Pharah skin turns the Overwatch rocketeer into a golden snake

New legendary skins are coming to Overwatch. Back at BlizzCon, Blizzard said that a handful of new skins, including a Nova outfit for Windowmaker and a Butcher getup for Roadhog, will be added to the base, non-event loot box. Today we get a glimpse at Pharah's new skin.

Only 5 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day. Today's reveal: ASP PHARAH (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/hDROJPh8WZJanuary 18, 2018

Asp Pharah draws from the rocketeer hero's Egyptian roots, with golden snake styling. The asp, of course, is a type of snake, but it also doubles as a handy acronym:

A Snake PharahJanuary 18, 2018

The new legendary skins, along with other new cosmetics, will be implemented in the upcoming January 23 patch, which will also introduce Blizzard World to the live servers.