Popular

New Layers of Fear 2 trailer reveals creepy boat setting

By

Tony Todd of Candyman fame will narrate it.

Revealed in October, Layers of Fear 2 is the sequel to a horror game James described as "an intriguing experimental haunted house". But if you're hoping this second instalment will also feature a house, then maybe you'll be disappointed: a new trailer appears to confirm that it'll be set on a grandiose boat.

There's not much else revealed in the one minute trailer: it's full of swirling imagery and coy allusions to very terrible things happening. There is definitely a sprinting monster of some sort, and according to Andy's report from October, this instalment will feature a maddened actor rather than a maddened artist. Those overripe orange skies sure do look scary, though.

No release date has been confirmed as yet, though it's expected for this year. Check out the trailer below.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments