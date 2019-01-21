New Layers of Fear 2 trailer reveals creepy boat setting

Revealed in October, Layers of Fear 2 is the sequel to a horror game James described as "an intriguing experimental haunted house". But if you're hoping this second instalment will also feature a house, then maybe you'll be disappointed: a new trailer appears to confirm that it'll be set on a grandiose boat.

There's not much else revealed in the one minute trailer: it's full of swirling imagery and coy allusions to very terrible things happening. There is definitely a sprinting monster of some sort, and according to Andy's report from October, this instalment will feature a maddened actor rather than a maddened artist. Those overripe orange skies sure do look scary, though.

No release date has been confirmed as yet, though it's expected for this year. Check out the trailer below.