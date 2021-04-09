Neo: The World Ends With You heads to PC this summer

Originally confirmed for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Square Enix has announced that JRPG sequel Neo: The World Ends With You is coming to PC as an Epic exclusive this summer.

Released back in 2007, the original The World Ends With You was a cult classic on the Nintendo DS—a slick, urban supernatural RPG that saw hip street kids compete in a deadly game on the streets of Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Neo pits a fresh cast of characters against the same challenge, this time in a 3D rendition of Tokyo's streets.

The announcement follows Square Enix dropping all the Kingdom Hearts games on Epic last month—though this time around, you probably won't need a lengthy primer to get started. TWEWY is also getting an official anime adaptation in Japan later this month, with Square Enix confirming it'll get an official western release later.

Neo: The World Ends With You is coming out on consoles on July 27th. The PC release have a vaguer launch window of later this Summer, and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on release (hopefully coming to other PC platforms a year later).