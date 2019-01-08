My Time At Portia, the Harvest Moon-inspired farm RPG, leaves Early Access next week

My Time At Portia is a Harvest Moon-inspired farm life sim RPG that hit Steam Early Access in January 2018. One year later, almost to the day, it will leave Early Access and go into full release, and that means we've got a new trailer to watch.

Your time at Portia will be spent restoring your Pa's broken-down workshop by gathering resources and using his handbook and workbench to craft what you need to make it the best workshop in town. You'll also have to grow crops and raise animals, because you're on a farm, and since all work and no play makes Homer something something, you'll also have a chance to make friends and solve mysteries in a "charming post-apocalyptic" world.

Because, yes, My Time At Portia is apparently a post-apoc game: Nothing like, say, Metro, but it takes place in a world "where humans are few and relics of the past are scattered throughout," according to the wiki, and that tends to imply that something, somewhere went terribly wrong a long time ago. The trailer also shows off what appears to be a spot of robot-fighting, which is generally not the sort of thing that's associated with happy outcomes and a positive state of existence.

That said, My Time At Portia looks like a serene, pleasant place: You can even put the smooth moves on the sweeties and then go for a pony ride if you like. And who wouldn't like that?

My Time At Portia will come out of Early Access on January 15, and will increase in price from $20/£16/€20 to $30/£25/€30. Prepare yourself for its arrival with Chris' list of seven things he wishes he'd known before he started playing.