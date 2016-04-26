Murder criminals with a laser katana as a robot-faced assassin in Ruiner

Ruiner is all about finding a flow. You are an assassin with a robotic computer screen for a face, pit against large waves of criminals that need killing. The only problem is I never seemed to have enough health or ammo to make me feel confident about the task at hand. Death came often and respawns are quick, but it was only when I fell into that perfect rhythm of dashing away from enemy attacks, shielding projectiles, picking off strong enemies from afar, and then diving back into the fray that I really understood what Ruiner wanted me to do. Watch the interview above to see me try and find that flow while I speak to developer Magdalenda Tomkowicz at PAX East.