Multiplayer FPS World War 3 begins Early Access next month

Modern military multiplayer FPS World War 3 will enter Early Access on October 19 and will cost $28 (roughly £21), developer The Farm 51 has announced.

The shooter will have two modes—the first, Warzone, will see infantry, armored vehicles, and drones battle over fortified points. Winning smaller-scale fights will net your side resources that can be used to influence the War on a larger, tactical map. The second mode is Recon, which is basically a team-based battle royale about capturing various targets.

The developer predicts that the shooter will be in Early Access for between 12 and 15 months, during which time it will add new game modes, weapons, maps and units. It intends to raise the price on full release, and all future DLC will be free.

For both of its modes, The Farm 51—whose previous games include Get Even, Painkiller: Hell and Damnation, and Necrovision—is aiming for realism, with "accurate depictions of weapons, uniforms and equipment of national armed forces", bullet ballistics that are "achieved through years of research and development with military professionals", and maps taken from real-world locations including Warsaw, Berlin and Moscow.

You can read more about it on its Steam page, or check out the announcement trailer here.