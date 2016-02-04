Multi-world sandbox RPG Portal Knights comes to Early Access this month

505 Games has announced a new sandbox RPG called Portal Knights that will debut on Steam Early Access in February. Portal Knights will support solo play or adventuring parties of up to four people, with crafting, building, dungeon-crawling, and boss-fighting across a multitude of randomly-generated 3D worlds.

You might think, as you watch the announcement trailer, that it looks a lot like a certain other crafting/building/zombie-fighting game you may have heard of. But Portal Knights promises to put a greater emphasis on the RPG aspect of the game, with three unique characters—Warrior, Mage, and Rogue—each with its own unique abilities and equipment, “tactical action combat,” big boss fights, and plenty of caves, mineshafts, and dungeons spread across multiple worlds, connected by portals (thus the title), to explore.

Portal Knights is listed on Steam now, so you can poke around there to find out a bit more about what's in store. There's not a tremendous amount of information available just yet, but I think it looks promising, although it'll have to work hard to differentiate itself from other mining/crafting games on the market. We'll see how that works out.

Portal Knights is set to launch on Steam Early Access on February 25. Find out more at portalknights.com.