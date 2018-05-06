MSI's GTX 1050 gaming laptop is just $597 from Fry's

There have been a few great laptop sales lately, but if you can't drop $900+ on a portable gaming machine, MSI has you covered. Right now, you can buy the MSI GL62M gaming laptop for $597 from Fry's.

The laptop has a 2.5GHz (with 3.1GHz boost) Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD, and a 1920x1080 IPS display. The graphics card is a 2GB GTX 1050, so while you won't be able to play modern AAA games at high graphics, it can handle older titles and indie games just fine.

The laptop is currently priced at $729, but there's a $100 rebate that drops the price to $629. If you apply a promo code at checkout (just type any seven-digit number), you get an additional $32 off. After the rebate and promo code, the total price drops to $597.00.

You can buy it from Fry's here.

