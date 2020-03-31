Get rich quick with these Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord cheats

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord cheats are easy to use after you've made a quick edit to a single configuration file. While there isn't a console to enter commands into, you can still use several different cheats to add any weapon or item to your player (and then sell them to get rich quick), teleport around the map, heal yourself, and win battles easily using a series of hotkeys.

The Mount & Blade series is deeply loved by fans, not just because they're great RPGs but also because they're great sandbox games. A lot of that is due to how flexible the games have always been: they can be modded and customized so fans can play however they want. Cheats are a big part of that, too.

So, here's how to enable cheats in Mount & Blade 2, and all the ones we know that work so far.

How to enable Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord cheats

First, you'll need to make an edit to a single file. Head to this location on your PC: Documents > Mount and Blade II Bannerlord > engine_config.txt

Open it with a text editor like Notepad , and look for this line: cheat_mode = 0

Change 0 to 1 and save the file.

Once you've done this, launch Bannerlord, and you'll be able to use cheats. I've tested all the cheats below, and they work.

Note: I've seen some forums posts saying you need to start a new campaign for the cheats to activate, but I tried them with my current campaign character and a new one, and the cheats work with both characters. On the other hand, Fraser tried to enable the cheats the same way says it just wound up affecting his performance. Let us know how the work or don't work for you.

Item and money cheats

(Image credit: Taleworlds)

With cheats enabled, simply opening your inventory will display a list of every item in the game on the left side of the screen. Just click the arrow next to any item you want and it'll be moved into your inventory. Click Done when you've got everything you want.

We haven't found a specific cheat to add money to your character, but you can load up on expensive items and sell them to vendors to make yourself rich quick.

Combat cheats

Ctrl + F4: In combat, knocks out the enemy you are looking at. Spam it to take out an entire army!

In combat, knocks out the enemy you are looking at. Spam it to take out an entire army! Ctrl + H: Heals you to full health.

Heals you to full health. Ctrl + Shift + H: Heals your horse to full health.

Movement and map cheat