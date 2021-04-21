Here's when you can watch Mortal Kombat on HBO Max

I'll be watching the new Mortal Kombat movie with a stopwatch in my hand, counting how many minutes pass before someone yells "Finish him!" It's got to happen, right? I'm going to guess it lands at the 43 minute mark. We'll all be able to find out on Friday, April 23 when Mortal Kombat releases on HBO Max.

If you're in the US and plan on watching Mortal Kombat as soon as possible, be prepared to stay up late on Thursday night. Here's exactly when Mortal Kombat goes live.

What time does Mortal Kombat release on HBO Max?

The Mortal Kombat movie starts streaming on HBO Max at 12:01 am PT (3:01 am ET) on Friday, April 23. Wonder what time that is for you? Just click on this handy converter .

Mortal Kombat is free for HBO Max subscribers, but it's only going to be on HBO Max for a limited time. It's available for 31 days—sort of a strange streaming version of a short theatrical run.

If you live outside the US, bad news: Mortal Kombat is only available to US HBO Max subscribers, because HBO Max itself is only available in the US until June when it launches in the Caribbean and Latin America. Europe will follow later this year.