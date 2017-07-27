Popular

Monster Hunter: World drops 14 combat trailers

A short video for each of the game's weapons.

Following its E3 PC confirmation last month, Monster Hunter: World has spent the last few weeks teasing details of its drop-in multiplayer, info on its camouflage suit items, and snippets of its sprawling dino-laden world. Earlier this week, Sam Horti reported that Capcom had "confirmed a total of 14 videos of all of the game's weapons in action would be arriving 'in the coming days'." Now, said host of trailers is here. 

In alphabetical order—deep breath—the game's Bow, Charge Blade, Dual Blades, Great Sword, Gunlance, Hammer, Heavy Bowgun, Hunting Horn, Insect Glaive, Lance, Light Bowgun, Long Sword, Switch Axe, and Sword and Shield all feature below. 

Let's get to them: 

Bow

Charge Blade 

Dual Blades 

Great Sword 

Gunlance 

Hammer 

Heavy Bowgun 

Hunting Horn 

Insect Glaive 

Lance 

Light Bowgun 

Long Sword 

Switch Axe 

Sword and Shield 

Quite the ensemble, then. Monster Hunter: World is due on PCs slightly later than its console counterparts, however is expected at some stage during 2018. 

Cheers, Gematsu

