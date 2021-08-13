Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties list: All monsters eggs and where to find them

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties are the heart of the game. They’re your companions in travel, vital exploration tools, and the core of any battle strategy. The game has no shortage of Monsties, though finding them is a bit of a chore, wrapped up with a touch of RNG.
Getting the Monsties you want involves some patience, unless you know how to make monsters retreat in battle. This guide lists every available Monstie, retreat conditions, and which Monsties have important Riding Actions to help you reach new areas.
How to get more Monsties in Monster Hunter Stories 2
Getting more Monsties means stealing monster eggs. Each region has a set of new monsters to hatch and train for a total of 81, as of the game’s launch. Most egg hunts are random, with a chance for several different kinds of monster eggs to appear.
However, if you’re after a specific kind of monster, your best bet is forcing it to retreat. This spawns a retreat den nearby where you’re guaranteed to find an egg of that monster. It’s a method you’ll want to use often to farm Monsties and potentially get the best genes.
How Monster Hunter Stories 2 Riding Actions work
Riding Actions expand how much of the world you can explore and often open secret areas with useful resources or treasures. Some are more useful than others. You’ll get more out of Jump and, later, Rock Break than Honey Search, for example.
Either way, these actions are tied to a monster’s species and can’t be transferred with genes, which means you’ll be waiting a while to perform some actions such as climbing.
How to climb in Monster Hunter Stories 2
So far, I’ve encountered only a handful of monsters that can climb, and it’s only in the third area, Loloska Forest, that you first encounter them. They are:
- Nerscylla
- Kecha Wacha
- Congalala
- Tigrex
There’s a challenging encounter with a Royal Tigrex you can trigger in Alcala, but I haven’t been able to make it retreat and generate an egg. Given the fight’s difficulty level, you’re better off waiting until Loloska Forest anyway.
How to swim, ground dive, and fly in Monster Hunter Stories 2
These are the two monsters you’ll rely on for swimming:
- Royal Ludroth
- Zamtrios
You’ll find Royal Ludroth in Alcala, but can upgrade to a Zamtrios if you want once you reach Loloska Forest.
The first Ground Dive Monstie you’ll find is Basarios. This one also lives in Alcala, but you won’t need ground dive too often until roughly midway through the game. By that point, you can try for a Monoblos in Lamure, though they’re more difficult to find.
This one’s pretty obvious. You’ll need a Monstie that can fly, including the Paolumu you’ll find early in the second area.
All Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties
These are the currently available Monsties in Monster Hunter Stories 2, broken down by region.
Hakolo Island monsters
Aptonoth Egg
- Egg type: Humble Herbivore
- Egg appearance: Green with purple (-ish) stripes
- Monster location: Overlook Cave, Kamuna Cape
- Retreat Den: Yes, hit with paintballs before defeat
Kulu-Ya-Ku Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: White with pink spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Guardian Ratha Forest
- Retreat Den: Yes, break the rock it holds
Pukei-Pukei Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Green with cream spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Guardian Ratha Forest, Kamuna Cape
- Retreat den: Yes, break its tail
Velocidrome Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Blue with orange spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Kamuna Cape, North Kamuna Forest
- Retreat den: Yes, use paintballs
Yian Kut-Ku Egg
- Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Pink with blue spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens
- Retreat den: Yes, use pierce moves to break its head
Alcala monsters
Apceros Egg
- Egg type: Humble Herbivore
- Egg appearance: Orange with white stripes
- Monster location: Anywhere in Alcala
- Retreat den: Yes, use a paintball
Arzuros Egg
- Egg type: Humble Fanged Beast
- Egg appearance: Blue with green starbursts
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Etuelle Forest, Wendwood
- Retreat den: Yes, use the Sonic Boom item
Basarios Egg
- Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Cream with brown stripes
- Monster location: Mt. Harzgai, Harzgai Rocky Hill
- Retreat den: Yes, break every part
Blue Yian Kut-Ku Egg
- Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Green with yellow spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, West Etuelle Forest, Mt. Harzgai
- Retreat den: Yes, use piece to break its head
Glavenus Egg
- Obtain through quest only
- Must use Mizutsune skill to force retreat
Great Jaggi Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Purple with red spots
- Monster location: Etuelle Forest and Lofty Trees, Monster Dens
- Retreat den: Yes, use a paintball
Nargacuga Egg
- Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Pink with purple stripes
- Monster location: Rare Den, West Etuelle Forest
- Retreat den: Yes, use pitfall trap, then attack it
Paolumu Egg
- Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: White with pink stripes
- Monster location: Monster Dens, West Etuelle Forest
- Retreat den: Yes, use a flash bomb while it’s gliding
Quropeco Egg
- Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: White with purple spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens
- Retreat den: Yes, break its beak
Rathian Egg
- Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: White with green stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, Mt. Harzgai (after defeating the Rathian boss)
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a Kinship Skill
Royal Ludroth Egg
- Egg type: Soggy Leviathan
- Egg appearance: Wavy green and yellow stripes
- Monster location: Monster Dens,
- Retreat Den: Yes, attack stomach with a slashing weapon (Great Sword, Sword and Shield)
Tigrex Egg
- Royal monster in Alcala Valley
- Must use shock trap, then break its head to force retreat
Yian Garuga Egg
- Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Dark purple with pink spots
- Monster location: Rare Dens, Mt. Harzgai, quest
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its head after it enters a rage state
Loloska monsters
Anjanath Egg
- Egg type: Burning Brute Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Pink with black zigzag stripes
- Monster location: Rare Den, Lolaska Forest
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its nose using a water attack
Barioth Egg
- Egg type: Frozen Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Cream with orange stripes
- Monster location: Loloska Rocky Canyon
- Retreat Den: Yes, break spikes using fire elements
Barroth Egg
- Egg type: Soggy Brute Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Dark orange with lighter stripes
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Lavina Mine Cave, Loloska Rocky Canyon
- Retreat Den: Yes, use water element to remove its mud
Congala Egg
- Egg type: Humble Fanged Beast
- Egg appearance: Pink with green starbursts
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Loloksa Forest, Loloska Rocky Canyon
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its head
Gammoth Egg
- Royal monster in Loloska
- Must use Glavenus Kinship Skill to force retreat
Great Baggi Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Blue with yellow spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Lavina Mine Cave, Lavina, Glacial Peaks
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a paintball
Gypceros Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Blue with pink spots
- Monster location: Loloska Forest, Lavina Glacial Peak
- Retreat Den: Yes, must use a Nerscylla Kinship Skill
Jade Barroth Egg
- Egg type: Frozen Brute Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Dark turquoise with lighter stripes
- Monster location: Jagged Rock Cave, Lavina Glacial Peaks
- Retreat Den: Yes, use electric element to shake its snow off
Kecha Wacha Egg
- Egg type: Soggy Fanged Beast
- Egg appearance: Light orange with darker starbursts
- Monster location: Loloska Forest, Loloska Rocky Canyon
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its head with sword and shield
Khezu Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Light blue with pink stripes
- Monster location: Loloska region (after story fight), Jagged Rock Cave, Lavina Glacial Peaks
- Retreat Den: Yes, must use shrouded Nerscylla Kinship Skill
Lagombi Egg
- Egg type: Frozen Fanged Beast
- Egg appearance: White with purple starbursts
- Monster location: Only after story encounter - Monster Dens, Lavina Glacial Peaks
- Retreat Den: Yes, break stomach
Legiana Egg
- Egg type: Frozen Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: White with dark blue stripes
- Monster location: Rare Den (after story fight), quest
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a flash bomb then an electric attack
Nerscylla Egg
- Egg type: Humble Temnoceran
- Egg appearance: Purple and orange vertical stripes
- Monster location: Loloska Forest
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its needle using a fire attack
Popo Egg
- Egg type: Frozen Herbivore
- Egg appearance: Brown with yellow stripes
- Monster location: Monster Den
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a paintball
Red Khezu Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Pink with red stripes
- Monster location: Rare Den, Lavina Glacial Peaks
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its head
Tobi-Kadachi Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Light blue with jagged navy vertical stripes
- Monster location: Rare Den, Loloska Rocky Canyon
- Retreat Den: Yes, break tail with hunting horn
Zamtrios Egg
- Egg type: Frozen Amphibian Egg
- Egg appearance: Blue with vertical orange stripes
- Monster location: Monster Den
- Retreat Den: Yes, break the stomach while its swollen
Lamure monsters
Ash Kecha Wacha Egg
- Egg type: Burning Fanged Beast
- Egg appearance: Periwinkle with orange starbursts
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Lamure Tower
- Retreat Den: Yes, break head with water element
Black Diablos Egg
- Egg type: Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Tan with olive stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, Lamure Tower
- Retreat Den: Use a sonic bomb to flush it out, then break the horn
Cephadrome Egg
- Egg type: Humble Piscine Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Brown with large orange spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, West Lamure Desert
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a flash bomb while it’s underground
Crimson Qurupeco Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Pink with yellow spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Bloomburst Grove
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its head using a hammer
Diablos Egg
- Egg type: Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Tan with darker brown stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, West Lamure Desert
- Retreat Den: Use a sonic bomb to flush it out, then break the horn
Gendrome Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Light green with brown spots
- Monster location: Lamure Tower (also in Terga later in the game)
- Retreat Den: Use a paintball
Green Nargacuga Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Light green with darker green stripes
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Hazepetal Gardens, Pomore Gardens
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a pitfall trap, then attack it
Lagiacrus Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Leviathan
- Egg appearance: Wavy blue and red stripes
- Monster location: Hazepetal Garden, Pomore Gardens after story fight
- Retreat Den: Yes, must use a Rathalos Kinship Skill
Mizutsune Egg
- Egg type: Soggy Leviathan
- Egg appearance: Wavy white and pink stripes
- Monster location: Pomore Gardens (quest)
- Retreat Den: Yes, must use an Astalos Kinship Skill
Monoblos Egg
- Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Light orange with darker orange stripes
- Monster location: Lamure Tower
- Retreat Den: Yes, paralyze and then defeat with sword and shield
Purple Gypceros Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Dark purple with green spots
- Monster location: Lamure Tower, Rare Den
- Retreat Den: Yes, break head with gunlance
Purple Ludroth Egg
- Egg type: Soggy Leviathan
- Egg appearance: Wavy light and dark pink stripes
- Monster location: Monster Den, West Lamure Desert, Pomore Gardens, Hazepetal Garden
- Retreat Den: Yes, break head with fire attack
Ruby Basarios Egg
- Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Green with pink stripes
- Monster location: Monster Den, Bloomburst Grove, Pomore Garden
- Retreat Den: Yes, break every part
Tigrex Egg
- Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Light orange with blue stripes
- Monster location: Monster Den, Hazepetal Garden
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a shock trap, then break head with sword
White Monoblos Egg
- Royal monster fight in West Lamure Desert
- Must paralyze, then defeat it with a bow
Terga Monsters
Astalos Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Green with black stripes
- Monster location: Quest monster
- Retreat Den: Yes, must defeat with a Gammoth Kinship Skill
Black Gravios Egg
- Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Grey with burnt orange stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, Crystal Depths
- Retreat Den: Yes, must use big barrel bombs to break each part
Brachydios Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Blue with green lightning bolt stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens
- Retreat Den: Yes, break parts with water element hammer
Brute Tigrex Egg
- Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Dark yellow with brown stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, Crystal Depths
- Retreat Den: Use a shock trap, then break its head with sword and shield
Emerald Congalala Egg
- Egg type: Humble Fanged Beast
- Egg appearance: Bright green with orange starbursts
- Monster location: Volcanic Gates, Crystal Depths
- Retreat Den: Yes, break head with fire element Hunting Horn
Gravios Egg
- Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern
- Egg appearance: White with orange stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, Volcanic Gates, Crystal Depths
- Retreat Den: Yes, break every part with big barrel bombs
Iodrome Egg
- Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Red with purple spots
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Lake of Flames, Volcanic Gates
- Retreat Den: Yes, use a paintball
Ivory Lagiacrus Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Leviathan
- Egg appearance: Wavy yellow and blue stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, occasionally roaming the Terga area
- Retreat Den: Yes, defeat with Rathalos Kinship Skill
Nergigante Egg
- Egg type: Humble Elder Dragon
- Egg appearance: Black and orange star pattern
- Monster location: Rare Dens
- Retreat Den: No
Ruby Basarios Egg
- Same as in Lamure
Shrouded Nerscylla Egg
- Egg type: Humble Temnoceran
- Egg appearance: Yellow and white vertical stripes
- Monster location: Monster Dens
- Retreat Den: Yes, break its needles with ice attacks
Tigrex Egg
- Same as in Lamure
Uragaan Egg
- Egg type: Burning Brute Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Yellow with brown lightning bolt stripes
- Monster location: Rare Dens, Terga Volcano Trail
- Retreat Den: Yes, poison and then defeat
Zinogre Egg
- Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern
- Egg appearance: Blue and yellow vertical stripes
- Monster location: Monster Dens, Lake of Flames, Crystal Depths
- Retreat Den: Yes, inflict Blastblight and then defeat with an ice attack
Capcom plans on adding more monsters throughout 2021, including:
- Palamute
- Hellblade Glavenus
- Boltreaver Astalos
- Soulseer Mizutsune
- Oroshi Kirin
- Elderfrost Gammoth
- Molten Tigrex
- Dreadking Rathalos
- Silver Rathalos
- Gold Rathian