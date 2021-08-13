Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties list: All monsters eggs and where to find them

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties are the heart of the game. They’re your companions in travel, vital exploration tools, and the core of any battle strategy. The game has no shortage of Monsties, though finding them is a bit of a chore, wrapped up with a touch of RNG.

Getting the Monsties you want involves some patience, unless you know how to make monsters retreat in battle. This guide lists every available Monstie, retreat conditions, and which Monsties have important Riding Actions to help you reach new areas.

How to get more Monsties in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Getting more Monsties means stealing monster eggs. Each region has a set of new monsters to hatch and train for a total of 81, as of the game’s launch. Most egg hunts are random, with a chance for several different kinds of monster eggs to appear.

However, if you’re after a specific kind of monster, your best bet is forcing it to retreat. This spawns a retreat den nearby where you’re guaranteed to find an egg of that monster. It’s a method you’ll want to use often to farm Monsties and potentially get the best genes.

How Monster Hunter Stories 2 Riding Actions work

Riding Actions expand how much of the world you can explore and often open secret areas with useful resources or treasures. Some are more useful than others. You’ll get more out of Jump and, later, Rock Break than Honey Search, for example.

Either way, these actions are tied to a monster’s species and can’t be transferred with genes, which means you’ll be waiting a while to perform some actions such as climbing.

How to climb in Monster Hunter Stories 2

So far, I’ve encountered only a handful of monsters that can climb, and it’s only in the third area, Loloska Forest, that you first encounter them. They are:

Nerscylla

Kecha Wacha

Congalala

Tigrex

There’s a challenging encounter with a Royal Tigrex you can trigger in Alcala, but I haven’t been able to make it retreat and generate an egg. Given the fight’s difficulty level, you’re better off waiting until Loloska Forest anyway.

How to swim, ground dive, and fly in Monster Hunter Stories 2

These are the two monsters you’ll rely on for swimming:

Royal Ludroth

Zamtrios

You’ll find Royal Ludroth in Alcala, but can upgrade to a Zamtrios if you want once you reach Loloska Forest.

The first Ground Dive Monstie you’ll find is Basarios. This one also lives in Alcala, but you won’t need ground dive too often until roughly midway through the game. By that point, you can try for a Monoblos in Lamure, though they’re more difficult to find.

This one’s pretty obvious. You’ll need a Monstie that can fly, including the Paolumu you’ll find early in the second area.

All Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties

These are the currently available Monsties in Monster Hunter Stories 2, broken down by region.

Hakolo Island monsters

(Image credit: Capcom)

Aptonoth Egg

Egg type: Humble Herbivore

Humble Herbivore Egg appearance: Green with purple (-ish) stripes

Green with purple (-ish) stripes Monster location: Overlook Cave, Kamuna Cape

Overlook Cave, Kamuna Cape Retreat Den: Yes, hit with paintballs before defeat

Kulu-Ya-Ku Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: White with pink spots

White with pink spots Monster location: Monster Dens, Guardian Ratha Forest

Monster Dens, Guardian Ratha Forest Retreat Den: Yes, break the rock it holds

Pukei-Pukei Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Green with cream spots

Green with cream spots Monster location: Monster Dens, Guardian Ratha Forest, Kamuna Cape

Monster Dens, Guardian Ratha Forest, Kamuna Cape Retreat den: Yes, break its tail

Velocidrome Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Blue with orange spots

Blue with orange spots Monster location: Monster Dens, Kamuna Cape, North Kamuna Forest

Monster Dens, Kamuna Cape, North Kamuna Forest Retreat den: Yes, use paintballs

Yian Kut-Ku Egg

Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern

Burning Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Pink with blue spots

Pink with blue spots Monster location: Monster Dens

Monster Dens Retreat den: Yes, use pierce moves to break its head

Alcala monsters

(Image credit: Capcom)

Apceros Egg

Egg type: Humble Herbivore

Humble Herbivore Egg appearance: Orange with white stripes

Orange with white stripes Monster location: Anywhere in Alcala

Anywhere in Alcala Retreat den: Yes, use a paintball

Arzuros Egg

Egg type: Humble Fanged Beast

Humble Fanged Beast Egg appearance: Blue with green starbursts

Blue with green starbursts Monster location: Monster Dens, Etuelle Forest, Wendwood

Monster Dens, Etuelle Forest, Wendwood Retreat den: Yes, use the Sonic Boom item

Basarios Egg

Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern

Burning Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Cream with brown stripes

Cream with brown stripes Monster location: Mt. Harzgai, Harzgai Rocky Hill

Mt. Harzgai, Harzgai Rocky Hill Retreat den: Yes, break every part

Blue Yian Kut-Ku Egg

Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern

Burning Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Green with yellow spots

Green with yellow spots Monster location: Monster Dens, West Etuelle Forest, Mt. Harzgai

Monster Dens, West Etuelle Forest, Mt. Harzgai Retreat den: Yes, use piece to break its head

Glavenus Egg

Obtain through quest only

Must use Mizutsune skill to force retreat

Great Jaggi Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Purple with red spots

Purple with red spots Monster location: Etuelle Forest and Lofty Trees, Monster Dens

Etuelle Forest and Lofty Trees, Monster Dens Retreat den: Yes, use a paintball

Nargacuga Egg

Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern

Humble Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Pink with purple stripes

Pink with purple stripes Monster location: Rare Den, West Etuelle Forest

Rare Den, West Etuelle Forest Retreat den: Yes, use pitfall trap, then attack it

Paolumu Egg

Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern

Humble Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: White with pink stripes

White with pink stripes Monster location: Monster Dens, West Etuelle Forest

Monster Dens, West Etuelle Forest Retreat den: Yes, use a flash bomb while it’s gliding

Quropeco Egg

Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern

Burning Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: White with purple spots

White with purple spots Monster location: Monster Dens

Monster Dens Retreat den: Yes, break its beak

Rathian Egg

Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern

Burning Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: White with green stripes

White with green stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, Mt. Harzgai (after defeating the Rathian boss)

Rare Dens, Mt. Harzgai (after defeating the Rathian boss) Retreat Den: Yes, use a Kinship Skill

Royal Ludroth Egg

Egg type: Soggy Leviathan

Soggy Leviathan Egg appearance: Wavy green and yellow stripes

Wavy green and yellow stripes Monster location: Monster Dens,

Monster Dens, Retreat Den: Yes, attack stomach with a slashing weapon (Great Sword, Sword and Shield)

Tigrex Egg

Royal monster in Alcala Valley

Must use shock trap, then break its head to force retreat

Yian Garuga Egg

Egg type: Burning Bird Wyvern

Egg appearance: Dark purple with pink spots

Monster location: Rare Dens, Mt. Harzgai, quest

Retreat Den: Yes, break its head after it enters a rage state

Loloska monsters

(Image credit: Capcom)

Anjanath Egg

Egg type: Burning Brute Wyvern

Burning Brute Wyvern Egg appearance: Pink with black zigzag stripes

Pink with black zigzag stripes Monster location: Rare Den, Lolaska Forest

Rare Den, Lolaska Forest Retreat Den: Yes, break its nose using a water attack

Barioth Egg

Egg type: Frozen Flying Wyvern

Frozen Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Cream with orange stripes

Cream with orange stripes Monster location: Loloska Rocky Canyon

Loloska Rocky Canyon Retreat Den: Yes, break spikes using fire elements

Barroth Egg

Egg type: Soggy Brute Wyvern

Soggy Brute Wyvern Egg appearance: Dark orange with lighter stripes

Dark orange with lighter stripes Monster location: Monster Dens, Lavina Mine Cave, Loloska Rocky Canyon

Monster Dens, Lavina Mine Cave, Loloska Rocky Canyon Retreat Den: Yes, use water element to remove its mud

Congala Egg

Egg type: Humble Fanged Beast

Humble Fanged Beast Egg appearance: Pink with green starbursts

Pink with green starbursts Monster location: Monster Dens, Loloksa Forest, Loloska Rocky Canyon

Monster Dens, Loloksa Forest, Loloska Rocky Canyon Retreat Den: Yes, break its head

Gammoth Egg

Royal monster in Loloska

Must use Glavenus Kinship Skill to force retreat

Great Baggi Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Blue with yellow spots

Blue with yellow spots Monster location: Monster Dens, Lavina Mine Cave, Lavina, Glacial Peaks

Monster Dens, Lavina Mine Cave, Lavina, Glacial Peaks Retreat Den: Yes, use a paintball

Gypceros Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Blue with pink spots

Blue with pink spots Monster location: Loloska Forest, Lavina Glacial Peak

Loloska Forest, Lavina Glacial Peak Retreat Den: Yes, must use a Nerscylla Kinship Skill

Jade Barroth Egg

Egg type: Frozen Brute Wyvern

Frozen Brute Wyvern Egg appearance: Dark turquoise with lighter stripes

Dark turquoise with lighter stripes Monster location: Jagged Rock Cave, Lavina Glacial Peaks

Jagged Rock Cave, Lavina Glacial Peaks Retreat Den: Yes, use electric element to shake its snow off

Kecha Wacha Egg

Egg type: Soggy Fanged Beast

Soggy Fanged Beast Egg appearance: Light orange with darker starbursts

Light orange with darker starbursts Monster location: Loloska Forest, Loloska Rocky Canyon

Loloska Forest, Loloska Rocky Canyon Retreat Den: Yes, break its head with sword and shield

Khezu Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern

Pulsing Fanged Wyvern Egg appearance: Light blue with pink stripes

Light blue with pink stripes Monster location: Loloska region (after story fight), Jagged Rock Cave, Lavina Glacial Peaks

Loloska region (after story fight), Jagged Rock Cave, Lavina Glacial Peaks Retreat Den: Yes, must use shrouded Nerscylla Kinship Skill

Lagombi Egg

Egg type: Frozen Fanged Beast

Frozen Fanged Beast Egg appearance: White with purple starbursts

White with purple starbursts Monster location: Only after story encounter - Monster Dens, Lavina Glacial Peaks

Only after story encounter - Monster Dens, Lavina Glacial Peaks Retreat Den: Yes, break stomach

Legiana Egg

Egg type: Frozen Flying Wyvern

Frozen Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: White with dark blue stripes

White with dark blue stripes Monster location: Rare Den (after story fight), quest

Rare Den (after story fight), quest Retreat Den: Yes, use a flash bomb then an electric attack

Nerscylla Egg

Egg type: Humble Temnoceran

Humble Temnoceran Egg appearance: Purple and orange vertical stripes

Purple and orange vertical stripes Monster location: Loloska Forest

Loloska Forest Retreat Den: Yes, break its needle using a fire attack

Popo Egg

Egg type: Frozen Herbivore

Frozen Herbivore Egg appearance: Brown with yellow stripes

Brown with yellow stripes Monster location: Monster Den

Monster Den Retreat Den: Yes, use a paintball

Red Khezu Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Flying Wyvern

Pulsing Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Pink with red stripes

Pink with red stripes Monster location: Rare Den, Lavina Glacial Peaks

Rare Den, Lavina Glacial Peaks Retreat Den: Yes, break its head

Tobi-Kadachi Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern

Pulsing Fanged Wyvern Egg appearance: Light blue with jagged navy vertical stripes

Light blue with jagged navy vertical stripes Monster location: Rare Den, Loloska Rocky Canyon

Rare Den, Loloska Rocky Canyon Retreat Den: Yes, break tail with hunting horn

Zamtrios Egg

Egg type: Frozen Amphibian Egg

Frozen Amphibian Egg Egg appearance: Blue with vertical orange stripes

Blue with vertical orange stripes Monster location: Monster Den

Monster Den Retreat Den: Yes, break the stomach while its swollen

Lamure monsters

(Image credit: Capcom)

Ash Kecha Wacha Egg

Egg type: Burning Fanged Beast

Burning Fanged Beast Egg appearance: Periwinkle with orange starbursts

Periwinkle with orange starbursts Monster location: Monster Dens, Lamure Tower

Monster Dens, Lamure Tower Retreat Den: Yes, break head with water element

Black Diablos Egg

Egg type: Flying Wyvern

Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Tan with olive stripes

Tan with olive stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, Lamure Tower

Rare Dens, Lamure Tower Retreat Den: Use a sonic bomb to flush it out, then break the horn

Cephadrome Egg

Egg type: Humble Piscine Wyvern

Humble Piscine Wyvern Egg appearance: Brown with large orange spots

Brown with large orange spots Monster location: Monster Dens, West Lamure Desert

Monster Dens, West Lamure Desert Retreat Den: Yes, use a flash bomb while it’s underground

Crimson Qurupeco Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Bird Wyvern

Pulsing Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Pink with yellow spots

Pink with yellow spots Monster location: Monster Dens, Bloomburst Grove

Monster Dens, Bloomburst Grove Retreat Den: Yes, break its head using a hammer

Diablos Egg

Egg type: Flying Wyvern

Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Tan with darker brown stripes

Tan with darker brown stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, West Lamure Desert

Rare Dens, West Lamure Desert Retreat Den: Use a sonic bomb to flush it out, then break the horn

Gendrome Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Light green with brown spots

Light green with brown spots Monster location: Lamure Tower (also in Terga later in the game)

Lamure Tower (also in Terga later in the game) Retreat Den: Use a paintball

Green Nargacuga Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Light green with darker green stripes

Light green with darker green stripes Monster location: Monster Dens, Hazepetal Gardens, Pomore Gardens

Monster Dens, Hazepetal Gardens, Pomore Gardens Retreat Den: Yes, use a pitfall trap, then attack it

Lagiacrus Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Leviathan

Pulsing Leviathan Egg appearance: Wavy blue and red stripes

Wavy blue and red stripes Monster location: Hazepetal Garden, Pomore Gardens after story fight

Hazepetal Garden, Pomore Gardens after story fight Retreat Den: Yes, must use a Rathalos Kinship Skill

Mizutsune Egg

Egg type: Soggy Leviathan

Soggy Leviathan Egg appearance: Wavy white and pink stripes

Wavy white and pink stripes Monster location: Pomore Gardens (quest)

Pomore Gardens (quest) Retreat Den: Yes, must use an Astalos Kinship Skill

Monoblos Egg

Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern

Humble Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Light orange with darker orange stripes

Light orange with darker orange stripes Monster location: Lamure Tower

Lamure Tower Retreat Den: Yes, paralyze and then defeat with sword and shield

Purple Gypceros Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Dark purple with green spots

Dark purple with green spots Monster location: Lamure Tower, Rare Den

Lamure Tower, Rare Den Retreat Den: Yes, break head with gunlance

Purple Ludroth Egg

Egg type: Soggy Leviathan

Soggy Leviathan Egg appearance: Wavy light and dark pink stripes

Wavy light and dark pink stripes Monster location: Monster Den, West Lamure Desert, Pomore Gardens, Hazepetal Garden

Monster Den, West Lamure Desert, Pomore Gardens, Hazepetal Garden Retreat Den: Yes, break head with fire attack

Ruby Basarios Egg

Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern

Burning Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Green with pink stripes

Green with pink stripes Monster location: Monster Den, Bloomburst Grove, Pomore Garden

Monster Den, Bloomburst Grove, Pomore Garden Retreat Den: Yes, break every part

Tigrex Egg

Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern

Humble Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Light orange with blue stripes

Light orange with blue stripes Monster location: Monster Den, Hazepetal Garden

Monster Den, Hazepetal Garden Retreat Den: Yes, use a shock trap, then break head with sword

White Monoblos Egg

Royal monster fight in West Lamure Desert

Must paralyze, then defeat it with a bow

Terga Monsters

(Image credit: Capcom)

Astalos Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Flying Wyvern

Pulsing Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Green with black stripes

Green with black stripes Monster location: Quest monster

Quest monster Retreat Den: Yes, must defeat with a Gammoth Kinship Skill

Black Gravios Egg

Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern

Burning Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Grey with burnt orange stripes

Grey with burnt orange stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, Crystal Depths

Rare Dens, Crystal Depths Retreat Den: Yes, must use big barrel bombs to break each part

Brachydios Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern

Pulsing Fanged Wyvern Egg appearance: Blue with green lightning bolt stripes

Blue with green lightning bolt stripes Monster location: Rare Dens

Rare Dens Retreat Den: Yes, break parts with water element hammer

Brute Tigrex Egg

Egg type: Humble Flying Wyvern

Humble Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: Dark yellow with brown stripes

Dark yellow with brown stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, Crystal Depths

Rare Dens, Crystal Depths Retreat Den: Use a shock trap, then break its head with sword and shield

Emerald Congalala Egg

Egg type: Humble Fanged Beast

Humble Fanged Beast Egg appearance: Bright green with orange starbursts

Bright green with orange starbursts Monster location: Volcanic Gates, Crystal Depths

Volcanic Gates, Crystal Depths Retreat Den: Yes, break head with fire element Hunting Horn

Gravios Egg

Egg type: Burning Flying Wyvern

Burning Flying Wyvern Egg appearance: White with orange stripes

White with orange stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, Volcanic Gates, Crystal Depths

Rare Dens, Volcanic Gates, Crystal Depths Retreat Den: Yes, break every part with big barrel bombs

Iodrome Egg

Egg type: Humble Bird Wyvern

Humble Bird Wyvern Egg appearance: Red with purple spots

Red with purple spots Monster location: Monster Dens, Lake of Flames, Volcanic Gates

Monster Dens, Lake of Flames, Volcanic Gates Retreat Den: Yes, use a paintball

Ivory Lagiacrus Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Leviathan

Pulsing Leviathan Egg appearance: Wavy yellow and blue stripes

Wavy yellow and blue stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, occasionally roaming the Terga area

Rare Dens, occasionally roaming the Terga area Retreat Den: Yes, defeat with Rathalos Kinship Skill

Nergigante Egg

Egg type: Humble Elder Dragon

Humble Elder Dragon Egg appearance: Black and orange star pattern

Black and orange star pattern Monster location: Rare Dens

Rare Dens Retreat Den: No

Ruby Basarios Egg

Same as in Lamure

Shrouded Nerscylla Egg

Egg type: Humble Temnoceran

Humble Temnoceran Egg appearance: Yellow and white vertical stripes

Yellow and white vertical stripes Monster location: Monster Dens

Monster Dens Retreat Den: Yes, break its needles with ice attacks

Tigrex Egg

Same as in Lamure

Uragaan Egg

Egg type: Burning Brute Wyvern

Burning Brute Wyvern Egg appearance: Yellow with brown lightning bolt stripes

Yellow with brown lightning bolt stripes Monster location: Rare Dens, Terga Volcano Trail

Rare Dens, Terga Volcano Trail Retreat Den: Yes, poison and then defeat

Zinogre Egg

Egg type: Pulsing Fanged Wyvern

Pulsing Fanged Wyvern Egg appearance: Blue and yellow vertical stripes

Blue and yellow vertical stripes Monster location: Monster Dens, Lake of Flames, Crystal Depths

Monster Dens, Lake of Flames, Crystal Depths Retreat Den: Yes, inflict Blastblight and then defeat with an ice attack

Capcom plans on adding more monsters throughout 2021, including: