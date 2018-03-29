Monster Hunter-esque God Eater 3 confirmed for PC

We included God Eater 3 in our January rundown of the RPGs of 2018, even though at the time it had only been announced for "home consoles." But our optimism paid off, as Bandai Namco has confirmed today that a PC version is on the way.

The God Eater games are kind of a story-focused twist on Monster Hunter. The Aragami are great, rapacious beasts who have pushed humanity to the brink of extinction, while the God Eaters are the people who can wield the God Arc—magical weapon sorts of things, basically—to deal with them. The first game in the series was released in 2010 for the PSP, and a sequel and various remakes and updates have followed in the years since. God Easter Resurrection, a remake of God Easter Burst (which was itself a remake of the original God Eater), and God Eater 2 Rage Burst, an overhaul of God Eater 2, are both available on Steam.

Bandai also dropped a new trailer turning the spotlight on the Ashlands, uninhabitable regions of the world in God Eater 3 where people are forced to live in underground shelters called Ports, and the Ash Aragami, who "provide the ultimate challenge for God Eaters." There are new God Eaters as well, who are stronger and more resistant to the deadly Ashlands air.

God Eater 3 will also introduce some new mechanics to combat. "The Engage System is activated when team mates stay close to each other during missions to help promote close team work when striking Aragami," Bandai explained. "The Accelerator Trigger is a new passive skill that are activated with certain requirements such as performing a perfect guard."

There's no release date yet, but hopefully we'll hear something soon.