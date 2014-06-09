Mirror's Edge 2 looking sexy (but early) at E3

Were you worried that EA was planning to turn Mirror's Edge 2 into something a bit more gun and a bit less run? You should have had faith, my parkour-loving friend. EA has just shown off new prototype footage from the follow up to DICE's critically-acclaimed but commercially-ignored game of futuristic rooftop shenanigans. You can see it for yourself below…

The headline message is that, phew, the game looks a lot like Mirror's Edge. Which is to say minimalist and stylish and unique. The devs also seem to have take onboard criticisms of the at times frustrating shit-or-bust nature of the traversal in the original game, because the video makes specific reference to being able to take longer, safer routes or opt for quicker, more aggressive options.

Hopefully that results in less eye-watering frustration as Faith falls betwixt the same two skyscrapers for the millionth time, her bones smashing like a wicker chair being stamped on by an elephant at the bottom. Bad times. The video also highlights the help developer has had from actual parkour practitioners, before going on to talk about the work being done on combat.

According to DICE Faith is like a projectile moving through the environment. Certainly building a more robust combat system will be key to elevating the game's appeal beyond hipsters who like running around in an Ikea catalogue (of whom I count myself among their number). This footage—though clearly still super early—has plenty of promise.