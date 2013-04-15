Popular

Mirror's Edge now running in Oculus Rift, thanks to third-party drivers

By

Mirror's Rift

There are two amazing things about this video. The first is what its showing: DICE's first-person freerunner Mirror's Edge running (mostly) smoothly in the Oculus Rift. The second is the reaction cam, and the chance to see someone responding to a VR playthrough of a game that heavily features head-twisting balance challenges and running face first into a wall.

Okay, three amazing things. Those googly eyes should be an out-of-the-box feature.

Video maker Cymatic Bruce was able to play the game through the Rift using the open-source Vireio Perception driver, which also supports a variety of Source games, Skyrim and Dejobaan's AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! Which is probably an appropriate name when played through a VR headset.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments