Mirage: Arcane Warfare open beta available now on Steam

Mirage: Arcane Warfare is the next game from Torn Banner Studios, creator of the excellent Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. As the name suggests it's a lot more fantastical than its predecessor, mixing melee and magic spells.

The game launches on May 23, but in the meantime you can take part in an open beta on Steam. The beta runs until 6pm BST/1pm ET on Sunday, May 14, and will be the final beta before the game is released in a couple of weeks.

A closed beta exclusive to players who pre-ordered the game has been running for a month, but now anyone can dive in. To take part yourself, click the big green Play Game button on this Steam page.