Popular

Mirage: Arcane Warfare open beta available now on Steam

By

Try Torn Banner's magic-and-melee brawler.

Mirage: Arcane Warfare is the next game from Torn Banner Studios, creator of the excellent Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. As the name suggests it's a lot more fantastical than its predecessor, mixing melee and magic spells.

The game launches on May 23, but in the meantime you can take part in an open beta on Steam. The beta runs until 6pm BST/1pm ET on Sunday, May 14, and will be the final beta before the game is released in a couple of weeks.

A closed beta exclusive to players who pre-ordered the game has been running for a month, but now anyone can dive in. To take part yourself, click the big green Play Game button on this Steam page.

Andy Kelly

If it’s set in space, Andy will probably write about it. He loves sci-fi, adventure games, taking screenshots, Twin Peaks, weird sims, Alien: Isolation, and anything with a good story. He lives in Yorkshire and spends far too much time on Twitter.
See comments