Founder of Oculus VR Palmer Luckey broke the news at the Oculus Connect 2 opening talks that Minecraft Windows 10 Edition will be available on the Rift in spring 2016.

Minecraft Windows 10 Edition has received criticism for being a port of the mobile version, which is still lacking a large portion of the features available in the primary version of the game. However, Microsoft is aiming for feature parity between the versions in the future, but it remains to be seen how long that might take.