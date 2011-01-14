Minecraft updated to beta version 1.2, now includes cake

Minecraft has received another update, adding a series of new features and bug fixes. Additions include note blocks that can be tuned and triggered to play music, two secret new blocks and cake. Read on for the patch notes.

The details of the latest update were revealed on Notch's blog , here they are in full:

New features:



Note blocks (right click to tune, trigger to play)

15 wool dyes

A new water dwelling mob

New tree types

Reeds magically turned into sugar canes. They still make paper.

A bunch of new crafting recipes

One secret useful block

One secret pretty block

Cake

Bugfixes:



Paintings work in multiplayer

Disconnecting while riding no longer keeps the player in the world

A bunch more state is properly synched in multiplayer

Fixed colors going weird on PowerPC

Fixed a horrible chunk reload loop in singleplayer

Fixed most lighting bugs in newly generated SMP maps

Falling sand behaves better in SMP

Fixed a few crash on load level bugs

Minecraft sales passed the one million mark earlier this week.