Minecraft updated, "sheep and cows look like sheep and cows now"

For some games, patch notes read more like beat poetry than a list of code tweaks. Minecraft is one of those games. The latest update for Minecraft includes such gems as "zombie pigs eventually forgives" and "lava flows further in the Nether". Read on for the full list of changes.
General fixes:
- Players and mobs in lava or fire no longer spam sound effects
- Getting hit with a higher damage while recovering from a smaller one now works as intended
- Lava flows further in the Nether
- Zombie pigs eventually forgives
- Added support for custom skin packs
- Fixed duplicate buttons when resizing screens
- Zombie pigs and ghasts no longer get hurt by fire or lava
- Fixed volume sliders now saving properly
Multiplayer fixes:
- Hellworld=true no longer overwrites old save chunks. Player positions will still break if you switch it on a running server, though
- Boats are now visible to other players
- Minecarts move nicer
- Fishing kinda sorta works, but needs more work
- Sheep and cows look like sheep and cows now
- Buckets work now
- Fixed stairs being really difficult to destroy
- Increased the timeout before “Took too long to log in”
- Made it possible to ride carts and boats
- Added (after lots of work) the ability to steer server-side boats
- Added “no-animals” setting. if true, animals will immediately vanish
- Added support for more animation settings. Currently it's just the “riding” animation, but the same system will be used for sneaking
