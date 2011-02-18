Minecraft to offer a sound night's sleep

Everyone's favourite mining game is about to get a non-ore orientated update; beds. Next Tuesday Minecraft will be updated with a feature that grants players the ability to make a bed for their character to sleep in. Read on for the details.

Beds will function as places to waste away the night hours. Taking a nap in bed will skip past the dark of the night and bring back the sun. But this is just the start. Coming next month, a further update will make your bed a respawn point. The last bed you took a snooze in will function as a revival point, meaning should you die you won't have to walk all the way from that lakeside back home. For people with an adventurous spirit, this no doubt comes as pleasing news.

[via Rock, Paper, Shotgun ]