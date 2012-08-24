Minecraft to get new monster, dyed armour, potatoes and potions of invisibility

Some Reddit folk have gained access to an upcoming Minecraft snapshot that includes a bunch of new foodstuffs and a horrible new monster to contend with. PCGamesN spotted the unofficial patch notes, which mention carrots , potatoes , potions of invisibility , frames , dyed armour and more.

The highlight of the upcoming features may well be the new Wither Boss - a dark, skeletal figure with three skull heads that can shoot poisonous bolts out of its various faces. Another weird and quite disturbing addition to the increasingly scary world of Minecraft. Youtube, Sethbling , has trapped the creature in a glass cage for us to point and laugh at, because as King Kong has taught us, that always ends well.