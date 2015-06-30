Minecraft sells 20 million copies on the PC

Notch has left the building, as they say, but the Minecraft machine just keeps on printing money. The sales counter at Minecraft.net broke the 20 million mark today, and that's just on the PC.

The moment was commemorated by Mojang's Patrick Geuder, who tweeted a photo of other Mojang employees taking photos of the Big Two-Oh. Amazingly, that number is on top of the 20 million copies sold across Xbox platforms, which as Gamespot reported was achieved in May.

Markus "Notch" Persson, the creator of Minecraft, left the game and Mojang behind last year, shortly after Microsoft acquired the company for $2.5 billion. But his departure clearly hasn't had an adverse impact on the game's popularity: It grew from 13 million at the end of 2013 to 18.3 million at the start of 2015. And again, that's just on the PC, and doesn't take into account the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, or Android versions.

Interestingly, while Mojang employees seem pretty excited about the milestone, Mojang itself has, so far at least, let it slip past without mention: The studio ran two blog posts today, one about forthcoming LittleBigPlanet DLC (exclusive to the PlayStation version of the game, naturally) and the other about a console update that will go live tomorrow. Ah, well.