Minecraft patch 1.6 is live!

Minecraft map

Patch 1.6 for Minecraft is go! Notch announced the launch on Twitter and updated the patch notes on his blog . As we previously mentioned , the new update is set to add multiplayer support for the netherworld, so you can now drag your friends to hell, for a laugh. There are now working hatches and craftable maps , too. The maps should prove especially useful for those of us used to leaving a trail of lit beacons behind to help navigate back to base. You'll find the full, updated patch notes below.

New features:

  • Added Nether support to multiplayer

  • The client will ask minecraft.net if the current login is valid. If the server says “no”, a warning message appears in the client. You can still play the game even if this happens.

  • Added craftable maps

  • Added hatches

  • Added tall grass in some biomes

  • Mushrooms now spreads (very) slowly

  • Added server property view-distance. Sets the radius of terrain updates (in chunks) to send to the players. Range 3-15, default 10.

  • Added dead shrubs in deserts

  • Added allow-nether (set to true or false) in server.properties

  • Blocks destroyed by other players in multiplayer now shows the breaking block particle effect

  • Doors make sound for other players in multiplayer

  • The record player now supports more than 15 different songs (you can't get the records yet, though)

  • Activated dispensers make sounds and trigger particles in multiplayer

  • Players stuck in walls will slide towards the nearest gap if there is one

Changes:

  • Disabled Advanced OpenGL until we can fix some bugs with it

  • It's no longer possible to build solid blocks on the top layer of the maps (sorry!)

  • Made booster tracks speedier

  • Severely nerfed fire so it spread slower, and doesn't spread infinitely

  • Seeds are now found in tall grass, using a hoe on the ground no longer works

  • Compressed network traffic more agressively

  • Blocks that don't change appearance when the data changes don't send block updates when their data changes now

  • Arrows shot by players can now be picked up by all players

  • Nothing riding anything or being ridden by anything can enter portals

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed running out of memory corrupting the current level

  • Fixed the side textures of grass getting extra dark when mining them

  • Fixed anaglyph 3d rendering mode having severe visual bugs

  • Fixed the crash screen vanishing immediately

  • Fixed not being able to target blocks when at x or z pos 1000

  • Fixed the achievements screen messing up the sky color

  • Fixed saving while sneaking dropping the player through the ground

  • Fixed a system clock change messing up the game speed

  • Fixed rain sounds not playing with fast graphics enabled

  • Fixed hair and cloaks being rendered in the wrong locations on sneaking players

  • Fixed the attack/swing animation not being applied to the armor layer

  • Fixed player rotation not being loaded correctly when loading a saved game

  • Fixed arrow physics, making them not get stuck midair when you open a door

  • Fixed arrows hitting reeds, portals, and other non-solid blocks

  • Fixed keybindings not getting saved properly under certain conditions

  • Fixed the player not being able to sneak off lowered blocks like cacti

  • Fixed a bug where the player could mine without swinging their arm

  • Fixed boats placed on snow being placed too far up

  • Fixed submerged boats rising very very fast

  • Fixed sand dropping onto boats getting stuck in a falling animation

  • Fixed a game crash when riding a vehicle or animal into the nether

  • Fixed falling while riding not dealing damage to the rider

  • Fixed buttons and levers too close to the player being impossible to use

  • Fixed dispensers shooting through walls

  • Fixed fire hurting through wall corners

  • Fixed entities reaching water through wall corners

  • Fixed placing doors next to cacti creating half-doors

  • Fixed buttons and levers being placeable on leaves in “fast graphics” mode

  • Fixed furnaces and dispensers not dropping their contents when destroyed

  • Fixed dispensers biasing later slots

  • Fixed farmland taking too long to dig

  • Fixed tilling below some blocks being possible

  • Fixed tilling the underside of blocks somehow working

  • Fixed fences and stairs sometimes becoming invisible

  • Fixed walking on top of fences not producing step sounds

  • Fixed fire sometimes existing mid-air as an invisible block of pain

  • Fixed fences and wooden stairs not being flammable

  • Fixed fire effect on burning entities sometimes getting rendered in the wrong location

  • Fixed fishing rod rendering being a bit lacking

  • Fixed fishing rods being stackable

  • Fixed mining glass hiding the clouds behind the glass

  • Fixed rain falling through liquids

  • Fixed items in glass blocks not getting ejected properly

  • Fixed water interacting strangely with glass

  • Fixed glass not blocking rain sound

  • Fixed fences and signs preventing grass from growing

  • Fixed rain and snow being incorrectly lit

  • Fixed grass staying alive below stair blocks

  • Fixed the achievement screen not pausing the game

  • Fixed some screens breaking the sky tint color

  • Fixed fullscreen mode switching causing mouse issues and screen closes

  • Fixed chat messages surviving through game switches

  • Fixed ice so it regenerates regardless of whether it's snowing or not

  • Fixed rain falling too slowly

  • Fixed levers being placeable on weird locations

  • Fixed floor levers sometimes not delivering a signal downwards

  • Fixed floor levers sometimes not being removed when the floor is removed

  • Fixed rail tiles sometimes not properly connecting to a new neighbor

  • Fixed minecarts next to each other causing extreme velocities (sorry!)

  • Fixed wolves not following their owner if the name has different caps

  • Fixed creepers retaining charge level when they can't see their target

  • Fixed dying in the nether spawning new portals

  • “Fixed” beds in the nether

  • Fixed inventory acting weird when portaling by making the portal close all screens

  • Fixed wooden pressure plates being mined with pickaxes

  • Fixed redstone repeaters having the wrong particles

  • Fixed saplings being plantable through snow onto non-grass blocks

  • Fixed ore density varying per quadrant from the center of the world

  • Fixed dispenser graphics being one pixel off. ONE PIXEL!!!

  • Fixed mushrooms spawning everywhere during nights

  • Fixed animals only spawning near light during the night

  • Fixed the multiplayer join screen input field being too short

  • Fixed IPv6 addresses being parsed wrongly. To connect to a specific port in IPv6, use the format [1234:567::1]:25565

  • Fixed network packets being sent unbuffered, causing huge amounts of packets being sent

  • Fixed entity positions going out of synch sometimes. They get re-synched every 20 seconds now.

  • Fixed inventory icons not animating after being picked up in multiplayer

  • Fixed mushroom soup not leaving a bowl in multiplayer

  • Fixed entities above the map height limit becoming invisible

  • Fixed healing not flashing the health bar in multiplayer

  • Fixed arrows being animated really strangely in multiplayer

  • Fixed arrows triggering too many entity move updates in multiplayer

  • Fixed the compass not pointing at the spawn location in multiplayer

  • Fixed fires being impossible to put out in multiplayer

  • Fixed record players spawning client-side fake records in multiplayer

  • Fixed records not playing for other players in multiplayer

  • Fixed players spawning in the wrong location and quickly lerping to the correct location

  • Fixed monsters not being visible for players with their difficulty set to peaceful

  • Fixed pigs getting hit by lightning in multiplayer spawning client-side zombie pigmen

  • Fixed loads of exploding tnt generating way too many particles, possibly crashing the client

  • Fixed bonemeal use in multiplayer sometimes spawning fake client-side trees

  • Fixed saplings sometimes spawning trees client-side in multiplayer

  • Fixed weather sometimes changing client-side in multiplayer

  • Fixed grasscolor.png and foliagecolor.png not being read from texture packs

  • Fixed stats getting saved to different files in offline mode if the caps in the player name differ from the true spelling

  • Fixed fireballs not being visible in multiplayer

  • Fixed ghasts' fireing animation not being visible in multiplayer

  • Fixed receiving more items than the maximum stack size sometimes causing an oversized stack in the inventory

