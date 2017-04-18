Minecraft Museum of London project adds third and final Great Fire map

Last year, the Museum of London launched its Great Fire 1666 campaign—an educational project that uses Minecraft to reimagine the Great Fire of London, in-line with the disaster's 350th anniversary. Split into three distinct time periods during the event, different Minecraft maps portray events pre-fire, during the fire, and the aftermath and rebuilding of London in the wake of the fire. Part one and two can be found via those respective links and part three is now also live.

Supported by the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists, part three is named The Rebuild and looks something like this:

"Inspired by the Museum of London’s rich collections, Great Fire 1666 uses the power of Minecraft to tell the story of the fire," reads the project's site. "Three maps offer immersive experiences, allowing players to enter the City of London in 1666 and explore the story of the Great Fire like never before. Uncover the causes of this terrible event, help fight the fire and eventually try your hand at rebuilding London.

"Each map includes challenges to help players delve deeper into the story and experience what it was like to be part of the Fire of London."

Head in this direction for download links for each stage of the Great Fire 1666 project, as well as more information on the project's aims and purpose.