We'll stop saying, "Hey, look what someone did in Minecraft!" when people stop doing crazy things in Minecraft. Builder lentebriesje is creating 1:1500 scale models of the continents we live on , which is pretty crazy and hey, look at them!

You can currently download North America, South America, Europe, and Australia. We snapped the shots below—the first off the California coast and the second peering over the English Channel—with the help of Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders.