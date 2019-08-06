Minecraft Dungeons: Everything we know about the action-RPG spin-off

Mojang first announced Minecraft Dungeons at Minecon in 2018, but we had to wait until E3 2019 to get our first glimpse at gameplay. It’s set in the same world as the block-breaking sandbox we know and love, and the art style is almost identical, but as a game it’s a very different beast. A new genre, a new engine, new mechanics, new items, new story—it’s a complete rethink of the tried-and-tested Minecraft formula.

Hands-on with a slice of Minecraft Dungeons at E3 and dev interviews have given us a steady drip of new information around Minecraft Dungeons' release date, gameplay, and more. You don't have to wander around the internet to read all those tid-bits, because we’ve corralled them in one place.

Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons.

Fast facts on Minecraft Dungeons

Genre: Dungeon crawler. Think Diablo 3 or Path of Exile.

Crossplay: Likely PC and Xbox crossplay, but no guarantee for other platforms.

Mods: The team is “exploring” the possibility of player-created dungeons.

Loot boxes: No loot boxes. No microtransactions. In-game currency only.

What is Minecraft Dungeons, exactly?

An isometric action-RPG set in Minecraft’s world, built by Mojang using Unreal Engine 4. It’s partly inspired by Diablo 3 and other “classic dungeon crawlers,” and has a heavy emphasis on loot and combat. You’ll explore procedurally generated branching levels with up to three friends, smacking mobs, solving simple puzzles (think buttons and levers), and gearing up your characters. You’ll fight above and below ground across multiple biomes.

What is the Minecraft Dungeons release date? We don’t have a specific date yet, but we know it will be out sometime in spring 2020. It will cost around $20, or you can pay $30 for the base game plus a season pass for two pieces of DLC.

E3 2019's trailer for Minecraft Dungeons

This was our first real look at Minecraft Dungeons in action.

What’s the story? The premise?

In Minecraft Dungeons you must defeat the evil Arch-Illager, who has been kidnapping NPCs and generally causing a nuisance. The story unfolds over a series of levels, each with its own objective, such as saving a particular character or defeating a miniboss.

Mojang says the story will be light touch, and the focus is very much on combat and character progression. “You have a chain of objectives you want to accomplish, [but] it’s not like we have a massive narrative that you go through,” Mojang’s David Nisshagen told IGN .

Minecraft Dungeons has drop-in, drop-out co-op

Players can leave or join a session at any time, and the difficulty will dynamically adjust based on your party size.

(Image credit: Mojang)

What’s the combat like?

It’s a mix of melee and ranged combat against large groups of enemies from an isometric perspective. If you’ve played Diablo and its ilk, you know roughly what to expect—although it’s specifically designed to be accessible, so it might appear more simplistic than other PC action-RPGs.

As well as mashing mobs with swords, hammers and axes, you can pick them off at a distance with bows and crossbows. You’ll also find items called “artifacts” that give you special abilities, which you use at the cost of resources. For example, the E3 2019 gameplay trailer shows an item called a Corrupted Beacon, which fires a continuous beam that rips through enemies. It costs "souls" to use.

Mojang told Windows Central there will be 20 items per weapon type: 20 melee weapons, 20 ranged, and 20 artifacts.

All items, including artifacts, can be customised via enchantments. These enchantments might add chain lightning to an attack or double the damage output of an artifact, for example.

Minecraft Dungeons will have no mining or building

You won’t be building or mining at all in Dungeons. Mojang says that’s to keep you moving forward at a steady pace, throwing you from fight to fight without any distractions.

How do you get new items? Will there be loot boxes, or microtransactions?

Mojang has promised that Dungeons won’t have any loot boxes or microtransactions; all your gear will be obtained in-game. You’ll find loot in chests or on fallen enemies, but you’ll also buy gear using emeralds you pick up during missions.

Will there be classes?

No. Your character build is solely determined by the gear you wear and carry, as well as the enchantments on that gear. You can adjust your character build on the fly, swapping out items to adapt to the situation at hand.

Your armor is probably the most important piece of gear for determining your playstyle. It affects both the amount of punishment you can take and your movement speed, and certain armor types will confer other bonuses. Light armor makes you better with ranged weapons, for example, so it’s ideal for an archer build.

(Image credit: Mojang)

How will enchantments work?

Enchantments are randomised bonuses attached to items you pick up. To activate these bonuses, and make them more powerful, you have to invest experience points into them, which isn’t dissimilar to the base game. Enchantments differentiate between weapons that would otherwise be identical.

What mobs will you fight in Minecraft Dungeons?

It’s mostly the old guard from the sandbox game, but with a couple of new dastardly foes thrown in.

Alongside creepers, zombies, spiders and skeletons are Necromancers, who can spawn a swarm of enemies, and Wraiths, which set large areas of a level alight. You’ll also find ‘piggybank mobs’ that carry around lots of loot.

Endermen are more powerful than in Minecraft: Not only will they teleport away from your attacks, they’ll reduce your visibility, making it harder to deal with all the other enemies around you.

You’ll find some nasty minibosses at the end of some levels. We don't know exactly what these will look like, or whether they're custom mobs, but we’re hoping the team has gotten creative.

How does Minecraft Dungeons’ procedural generation work?

Every level is procedurally-generated. That includes the types of mobs that spawn, the layout of dungeons and the location of loot. However, because there’s an overall story—albeit it a light-touch one—expect some bits to be hand-crafted. You’ll be able to visit a hub-style area between missions, which won’t (we suspect) be procedurally-generated.

The team is considering letting players share world seeds with their friends.

How will Minecraft Dungeons handle the end-game?

Beating the story mode once will unlock additional difficulty modes. You’ll be able to tackle missions you’ve already completed, and the game will tell you how difficult it expects each one to be based on your party’s cumulative gear score.

(Image credit: Mojang)

Will Minecraft Dungeons support crossplay?

Expect crossplay between Xbox One and PC players, according to Windows Central . Crossplay with other platforms is something the team are exploring.

Will Minecraft Dungeons have mod support?

The team hasn’t confirmed anything either way, although they’re “exploring” the possibility of player-created dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons will be on Xbox Game Pass