Deal potent magical destruction with these Minecraft Dungeons enchantments

These magical perks give crucial combat boosts, if you choose the right ones.

minecraft dungeons enchantments
(Image credit: Mojang)
Minecraft Dungeons enchantments are just the ticket if you're struggling in combat, or if you want to add to a bit more pizzazz to your creeper-slaying repertoire. These magical boons can be equipped to your armour and both your weapon types and combined to create some devastating combos.

The combat system in Mojang's accessible hack-and-slasher is pretty flexible, though, and the game encourages you to experiment with your arcane boosts without committing to your upgraded gear for good. So, here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons enchantments, including all powers, and how they work.

How Minecraft Dungeons enchantments work

With every weapon and armour set you pick up, each will have up to three slots for enchantments, which are specific to your three equipment types: ranged weapons, melee weapons, and armour. Then, each time you level up, you get an enchantment point, with which you can assign to the enchantment of your choice. Your hero then possesses that ability for as long as they have the item equipped.

When you level up, you have the choice to either add a new enchantment for one point, or save them to upgrade your enchantment further. They come in two rarities—common and powerful—and there are three tiers for each. Tier 2 costs two enchantment points, and three for the final upgrade for common enchantments, with each tier costing an extra point for powerful ones.

If that sounds like a lot of hard levelling down the drain if you decide to switch weapons or armour, don't worry: You can salvage your old gear and retain the enchantment points you used on it, so take advantage of that flexibility to try all sorts of weird and wacky builds. Just make sure you're safe when you're tweaking your gear: Entering the pause menu doesn't halt the action, so you don't want creepers all over you while your nose is buried in the menus.

All Minecraft Dungeons enchantments

Below you'll find a list of all the enchantments we've found in the game so far. In her time putting together our Minecraft Dungeons review, Rachel found the combination of Freezing, Speed Synergy, and Ricochet useful in making a hero agile enough to runs rings around mobs. I, on the other hand, favoured Multishot, Cowardice, and Committed to deal lots of lovely damage.

Anyway, here are the all the enchantments we've run into, so you can start planning your own exciting builds:

Melee

EnchantmentAbilityRarityTier 1Tier 2Tier 3
CommittedDeal increased damage against already wounded enemies.Common0-50% bonus damage0-75% bonus damage0-100% bonus damage
Anima ConduitEach soul you absort grants a small amount of health.Common1% health gained2% health gained3% health gained
WeakeningYour attacks decrease the attack damage of all nearby enemies for five seconds.Common-20% reduced damage-30% reduced damage-40% reduced damage
ChainsHas a 30% chance to chain a cluster of mobs together and keep them bound for a short time.Common1 second duration2 seconds duration3 seconds duration
ThunderingHas 30% chance to summon a lightning strike that damages nearby enemies.CommonDeals small electrical damage.Deals medium electrical damage.Deals large electrical damage.
EchoSome of your attacks can be followed up by another attack in rapid succession.Common5 seconds cooldown4 seconds cooldown3 seconds cooldown
StunningChance to temporarily stun enemies.Common5% chance to trigger10% chance to trigger15% chance to trigger
Fire AspectSets mobs on fire for three seconds, dealing damage over time.CommonSmall amount of fire damage per second.Medium amount of fire damage per second.Large amount of fire damage per second.
Soul SiphonWhen you hit an enemy, gain a 10% chance to grant you a bunch of extra souls.Common3 souls6 souls9 souls
FreezingSlows mobs after hit for three seconds.Common-20% reduced speed-30% reduced speed-40% reduced speed
SmitingIncreases damage against the Undead.Common+20% increased damage+30% increased damage+40% increased damage
LeechingDefeating a mob heals you a small portion of the mob's max health.Common4% of mob max health6% of mob max health8% of mob max health
SharpnessMakes your weapon sharper, causing it to deal more damage.Common+10% damage+21% damage+33% damage
LootingIncreases the chance for mobs to drop consumables.Common+100% increased chance+200% increased chance+300% increased chance
RampagingAfter defeating a mob, there is a 10% chance to increase your attack speed by +50% for a short time.Common5 seconds duration10 seconds duration15 seconds duration
Poison CloudHas a 30% chance to summon a poison cloud that deals damage to enemies in an area for three seconds.CommonSmall amount of poison damage per second.Medium amount of poison damage per second.Large amount of poison damage per second.
ProspectorFind more Emeralds on fallen enemies.Common5 seconds duration10 seconds duration15 seconds duration
SwirlingThe last attack in a combo performs a swirling attack, damaging nearby enemies.PowerfulDeals a small amount of damage.Deals a medium amount of damage.Deals a large amount of damage.
RadianceHas a 20% chance to spawn a circular area that heals all allies within it.PowerfulSmall amount of health healed.Medium amount of health healed.Large amount of health healed.
ShockwaveThe last attack in a combo launches a shockwave, damaging enemies.PowerfulDeals a small amount of damage.Deals a medium amount of damage.Deals a large amount of damage.
ExplodingMobs explode after they are defeated.PowerfulDeals 20% of enemy's health as damage.Deals 40% of enemy's health as damage.Deals 60% of enemy's health as damage.
GravityThis effect pulls mobs in range towards the weapon's impact point.Powerful1.0 second duration1.5 second duration2.0 second duration
Critical HitGives you a chance to inflict critical hits dealing triple damage.Powerful10% chance to trigger15% chance to trigger20% chance to trigger

Ranged

EnchantmentAbilityRarityTier 1Tier 2Tier 3
Bonus ShotFiring a shot also fires a second shot at a nearby enemy. The second shot has reduced damage.Common10% damage per shot17% damage per shot24% damage per shot
Fuse ShotEvery few shots has a timed charge that explodes one second after impact, dealing 100% damage to nearby mobs.CommonEvery 5th shotEvery 4th shotEvery 3rd shot
InfinityChance to immediately replenish an arrow after shootingCommon16% chance to trigger32% chance to trigger48% chance to trigger
PiercingFired arrows sometimes gain the piercing effect, which allows them to fly through multiple mobs.CommonEvery 3rd arrowEvery 2nd arrowEvery arrow
PowerBoost arrow damageCommon+10% damage+21% damage+33% damage
Radiance ShotHas a 20% chance to spawn a circular area that heals all allies within it.CommonSmall amount of health healed.Medium amount of health healed.Medium amount of health healed.
RicochetSmall chance for arrows to ricochet off mobs.Common+20% chance to trigger+40% chance to trigger+60% chance to trigger
UnchantingSmall chance for arrows to ricochet off mobs.Common+50% bonus damage+75% bonus damage+100% bonus damage
Wild RageHitting an enemy has a chance to send it into a rage, making it hostile towards everyone.Common20% chance to trigger30% chance to trigger40% chance to trigger
SuperchargeCharged shots deal more damage and have more pushback.Common+20% increased damage+30% increased damage+40% increased damage
Rapid FireIncreases your attack speed.Common+10% attack speed+15% attack speed+20% attack speed
PunchBoosts arrow pushback.Common+200% pushback+300% pushback+400% pushback
Poison CloudHas a 30% chance to summon a poison cloud that deals damage to enemies in an area for three seconds.CommonSmall poison damage per secondMedium poison damage per secondLarge poison damage per second
MultishotSmall poison damage per secondCommon20% chance to trigger30% chance to trigger40% chance to trigger
GrowingThe fired shot grows in the air, dealing extra damage to distant targets.Common25% max damage50% max damage75% max damage
Enigma ResonatorGive a chance to triple damage based on the number of souls you have.Common0-15% chance to trigger0-20% chance to trigger0-25% chance to trigger
AccelerateIncreases attack speed for each consecutive shot. Resets one second after the attack.Common8% increase per shot10% increase per shot12% increase per shot
Chain ReactionHas a chance to fire five arrows in all directions on impact.Powerful10% chance to trigger20% chance to trigger30% chance to trigger
GravityThis effect pulls mobs in range towards the weapon's impact point.Powerful1.0 second duration1.5 second duration2.0 second duration
Tempo TheftSteals a small amount of a mob's movement speed and gives it to you for four seconds.Powerful17% stolen speed33% stolen speed50% stolen speed

Armour

EnchantmentAbilityRarityTier 1Tier 2Tier 3
ThornsWhenever you take damage, you deal damage back to the attacker.Common100% damage returned150% damage returned200% damage returned
Surprise GiftWhenever you use a healing potion, you sometimes create random consumables.Common50% chance to trigger100% chance to trigger150% chance to trigger
Soul SpeedWhen you gather a soul, you gain a 1% stacking movement speed boost for a short time.Common2 seconds duration3 seconds duration4 seconds duration
RecyclerBeing hit by damage-inflicting projectiles will occasionally craft a small quiver of arrows.CommonEvery 30th projectileEvery 20th projectileEvery 10th projectile
Health SynergyWhen activating any artefact, you regain a small amount of health.Common3% health regained4% health regained5% health regained
Food ReservesWhenever you use a healing potion, you also create random food items.Common1 item crafted2 items crafted3 items crafted
ExplorerFor every hundred blocks explored on the map, you regain a small amount of health.Common0.3% health regained0.7% health regained1.0% health regained
DeflectGrants a small chance to deflect incoming attacks.Common20% chance to trigger40% chance to trigger60% chance to trigger
Cool DownReduces the cool-down time between uses of your artefacts.Common -10% reduced cooldown-19% reduced cooldown -27% reduced cooldown
BurningEvery 0.5 seconds damages all enemies in melee range.CommonSmall fire damageMedium fire damageLarge fire damage
CowardiceWhile you are at full HP, you deal increased range and melee damage.Common+20% increased range and melee damage+30% increased range and melee damage+40% increased range and melee damage
ElectrifiedRolling zaps three nearby enemies with lightning bolts, dealing damage.CommonSmall electric damageMedium electric damageLarge electric damage
Fire TrailRolling creates a trail of fire behind you, which deals damage to mobs for four seconds.CommonSmall fire damage per secondMedium fire damage per secondLarge fire damage per second
FrenziedWhile you're at less than half health, your attack speed is increased.Common+10% melee and ranged attack speed+20% melee and ranged attack speed+30% melee and ranged attack speed
Potion BarrierWhenever you use a healing potion, you take -90% damage for a short duration.Common5 seconds duration7 seconds duration9 seconds duration
SnowballFires a snowball at a nearby enemy every few seconds, briefly stunning it.CommonTriggers every 5 secondsTriggers every 3 secondsTriggers every second
Speed SynergyWhen activating any artefact, you gain +20% movement speed for a short time.Common1 second duration2 seconds duration3 seconds duration
SwiftfootedRolling makes you move faster for three seconds.Common+30% movement speed+40% movement speed+50% movement speed
ProtectionReduces damage taken.Powerful-6% damage taken-11% damage taken-15% damage taken
Gravity PulseA blast occurs every five seconds that pulls nearby enemies towards you.Powerful100% range150% range200% range
Final ShoutWhen your health drops below 25%, all your artefacts are used (ignoring cooldown periods).PowerfulUp to every 12th secondUp to every 10th secondUp to every 8th second
ChillingEmits a blast every two seconds that reduces the movement and attack speed of nearby enemies for one second.Powerful-20% reduced speed-40% reduced speed-60% reduced speed
