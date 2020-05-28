Deal potent magical destruction with these Minecraft Dungeons enchantments

Minecraft Dungeons enchantments are just the ticket if you're struggling in combat, or if you want to add to a bit more pizzazz to your creeper-slaying repertoire. These magical boons can be equipped to your armour and both your weapon types and combined to create some devastating combos.
The combat system in Mojang's accessible hack-and-slasher is pretty flexible, though, and the game encourages you to experiment with your arcane boosts without committing to your upgraded gear for good. So, here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons enchantments, including all powers, and how they work.
How Minecraft Dungeons enchantments work
With every weapon and armour set you pick up, each will have up to three slots for enchantments, which are specific to your three equipment types: ranged weapons, melee weapons, and armour. Then, each time you level up, you get an enchantment point, with which you can assign to the enchantment of your choice. Your hero then possesses that ability for as long as they have the item equipped.
When you level up, you have the choice to either add a new enchantment for one point, or save them to upgrade your enchantment further. They come in two rarities—common and powerful—and there are three tiers for each. Tier 2 costs two enchantment points, and three for the final upgrade for common enchantments, with each tier costing an extra point for powerful ones.
If that sounds like a lot of hard levelling down the drain if you decide to switch weapons or armour, don't worry: You can salvage your old gear and retain the enchantment points you used on it, so take advantage of that flexibility to try all sorts of weird and wacky builds. Just make sure you're safe when you're tweaking your gear: Entering the pause menu doesn't halt the action, so you don't want creepers all over you while your nose is buried in the menus.
All Minecraft Dungeons enchantments
Below you'll find a list of all the enchantments we've found in the game so far. In her time putting together our Minecraft Dungeons review, Rachel found the combination of Freezing, Speed Synergy, and Ricochet useful in making a hero agile enough to runs rings around mobs. I, on the other hand, favoured Multishot, Cowardice, and Committed to deal lots of lovely damage.
Anyway, here are the all the enchantments we've run into, so you can start planning your own exciting builds:
Melee
|Enchantment
|Ability
|Rarity
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Committed
|Deal increased damage against already wounded enemies.
|Common
|0-50% bonus damage
|0-75% bonus damage
|0-100% bonus damage
|Anima Conduit
|Each soul you absort grants a small amount of health.
|Common
|1% health gained
|2% health gained
|3% health gained
|Weakening
|Your attacks decrease the attack damage of all nearby enemies for five seconds.
|Common
|-20% reduced damage
|-30% reduced damage
|-40% reduced damage
|Chains
|Has a 30% chance to chain a cluster of mobs together and keep them bound for a short time.
|Common
|1 second duration
|2 seconds duration
|3 seconds duration
|Thundering
|Has 30% chance to summon a lightning strike that damages nearby enemies.
|Common
|Deals small electrical damage.
|Deals medium electrical damage.
|Deals large electrical damage.
|Echo
|Some of your attacks can be followed up by another attack in rapid succession.
|Common
|5 seconds cooldown
|4 seconds cooldown
|3 seconds cooldown
|Stunning
|Chance to temporarily stun enemies.
|Common
|5% chance to trigger
|10% chance to trigger
|15% chance to trigger
|Fire Aspect
|Sets mobs on fire for three seconds, dealing damage over time.
|Common
|Small amount of fire damage per second.
|Medium amount of fire damage per second.
|Large amount of fire damage per second.
|Soul Siphon
|When you hit an enemy, gain a 10% chance to grant you a bunch of extra souls.
|Common
|3 souls
|6 souls
|9 souls
|Freezing
|Slows mobs after hit for three seconds.
|Common
|-20% reduced speed
|-30% reduced speed
|-40% reduced speed
|Smiting
|Increases damage against the Undead.
|Common
|+20% increased damage
|+30% increased damage
|+40% increased damage
|Leeching
|Defeating a mob heals you a small portion of the mob's max health.
|Common
|4% of mob max health
|6% of mob max health
|8% of mob max health
|Sharpness
|Makes your weapon sharper, causing it to deal more damage.
|Common
|+10% damage
|+21% damage
|+33% damage
|Looting
|Increases the chance for mobs to drop consumables.
|Common
|+100% increased chance
|+200% increased chance
|+300% increased chance
|Rampaging
|After defeating a mob, there is a 10% chance to increase your attack speed by +50% for a short time.
|Common
|5 seconds duration
|10 seconds duration
|15 seconds duration
|Poison Cloud
|Has a 30% chance to summon a poison cloud that deals damage to enemies in an area for three seconds.
|Common
|Small amount of poison damage per second.
|Medium amount of poison damage per second.
|Large amount of poison damage per second.
|Prospector
|Find more Emeralds on fallen enemies.
|Common
|5 seconds duration
|10 seconds duration
|15 seconds duration
|Swirling
|The last attack in a combo performs a swirling attack, damaging nearby enemies.
|Powerful
|Deals a small amount of damage.
|Deals a medium amount of damage.
|Deals a large amount of damage.
|Radiance
|Has a 20% chance to spawn a circular area that heals all allies within it.
|Powerful
|Small amount of health healed.
|Medium amount of health healed.
|Large amount of health healed.
|Shockwave
|The last attack in a combo launches a shockwave, damaging enemies.
|Powerful
|Deals a small amount of damage.
|Deals a medium amount of damage.
|Deals a large amount of damage.
|Exploding
|Mobs explode after they are defeated.
|Powerful
|Deals 20% of enemy's health as damage.
|Deals 40% of enemy's health as damage.
|Deals 60% of enemy's health as damage.
|Gravity
|This effect pulls mobs in range towards the weapon's impact point.
|Powerful
|1.0 second duration
|1.5 second duration
|2.0 second duration
|Critical Hit
|Gives you a chance to inflict critical hits dealing triple damage.
|Powerful
|10% chance to trigger
|15% chance to trigger
|20% chance to trigger
Ranged
|Enchantment
|Ability
|Rarity
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Bonus Shot
|Firing a shot also fires a second shot at a nearby enemy. The second shot has reduced damage.
|Common
|10% damage per shot
|17% damage per shot
|24% damage per shot
|Fuse Shot
|Every few shots has a timed charge that explodes one second after impact, dealing 100% damage to nearby mobs.
|Common
|Every 5th shot
|Every 4th shot
|Every 3rd shot
|Infinity
|Chance to immediately replenish an arrow after shooting
|Common
|16% chance to trigger
|32% chance to trigger
|48% chance to trigger
|Piercing
|Fired arrows sometimes gain the piercing effect, which allows them to fly through multiple mobs.
|Common
|Every 3rd arrow
|Every 2nd arrow
|Every arrow
|Power
|Boost arrow damage
|Common
|+10% damage
|+21% damage
|+33% damage
|Radiance Shot
|Has a 20% chance to spawn a circular area that heals all allies within it.
|Common
|Small amount of health healed.
|Medium amount of health healed.
|Medium amount of health healed.
|Ricochet
|Small chance for arrows to ricochet off mobs.
|Common
|+20% chance to trigger
|+40% chance to trigger
|+60% chance to trigger
|Unchanting
|Small chance for arrows to ricochet off mobs.
|Common
|+50% bonus damage
|+75% bonus damage
|+100% bonus damage
|Wild Rage
|Hitting an enemy has a chance to send it into a rage, making it hostile towards everyone.
|Common
|20% chance to trigger
|30% chance to trigger
|40% chance to trigger
|Supercharge
|Charged shots deal more damage and have more pushback.
|Common
|+20% increased damage
|+30% increased damage
|+40% increased damage
|Rapid Fire
|Increases your attack speed.
|Common
|+10% attack speed
|+15% attack speed
|+20% attack speed
|Punch
|Boosts arrow pushback.
|Common
|+200% pushback
|+300% pushback
|+400% pushback
|Poison Cloud
|Has a 30% chance to summon a poison cloud that deals damage to enemies in an area for three seconds.
|Common
|Small poison damage per second
|Medium poison damage per second
|Large poison damage per second
|Multishot
|Small poison damage per second
|Common
|20% chance to trigger
|30% chance to trigger
|40% chance to trigger
|Growing
|The fired shot grows in the air, dealing extra damage to distant targets.
|Common
|25% max damage
|50% max damage
|75% max damage
|Enigma Resonator
|Give a chance to triple damage based on the number of souls you have.
|Common
|0-15% chance to trigger
|0-20% chance to trigger
|0-25% chance to trigger
|Accelerate
|Increases attack speed for each consecutive shot. Resets one second after the attack.
|Common
|8% increase per shot
|10% increase per shot
|12% increase per shot
|Chain Reaction
|Has a chance to fire five arrows in all directions on impact.
|Powerful
|10% chance to trigger
|20% chance to trigger
|30% chance to trigger
|Gravity
|This effect pulls mobs in range towards the weapon's impact point.
|Powerful
|1.0 second duration
|1.5 second duration
|2.0 second duration
|Tempo Theft
|Steals a small amount of a mob's movement speed and gives it to you for four seconds.
|Powerful
|17% stolen speed
|33% stolen speed
|50% stolen speed
Armour
|Enchantment
|Ability
|Rarity
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Thorns
|Whenever you take damage, you deal damage back to the attacker.
|Common
|100% damage returned
|150% damage returned
|200% damage returned
|Surprise Gift
|Whenever you use a healing potion, you sometimes create random consumables.
|Common
|50% chance to trigger
|100% chance to trigger
|150% chance to trigger
|Soul Speed
|When you gather a soul, you gain a 1% stacking movement speed boost for a short time.
|Common
|2 seconds duration
|3 seconds duration
|4 seconds duration
|Recycler
|Being hit by damage-inflicting projectiles will occasionally craft a small quiver of arrows.
|Common
|Every 30th projectile
|Every 20th projectile
|Every 10th projectile
|Health Synergy
|When activating any artefact, you regain a small amount of health.
|Common
|3% health regained
|4% health regained
|5% health regained
|Food Reserves
|Whenever you use a healing potion, you also create random food items.
|Common
|1 item crafted
|2 items crafted
|3 items crafted
|Explorer
|For every hundred blocks explored on the map, you regain a small amount of health.
|Common
|0.3% health regained
|0.7% health regained
|1.0% health regained
|Deflect
|Grants a small chance to deflect incoming attacks.
|Common
|20% chance to trigger
|40% chance to trigger
|60% chance to trigger
|Cool Down
|Reduces the cool-down time between uses of your artefacts.
|Common
|-10% reduced cooldown
|-19% reduced cooldown
|-27% reduced cooldown
|Burning
|Every 0.5 seconds damages all enemies in melee range.
|Common
|Small fire damage
|Medium fire damage
|Large fire damage
|Cowardice
|While you are at full HP, you deal increased range and melee damage.
|Common
|+20% increased range and melee damage
|+30% increased range and melee damage
|+40% increased range and melee damage
|Electrified
|Rolling zaps three nearby enemies with lightning bolts, dealing damage.
|Common
|Small electric damage
|Medium electric damage
|Large electric damage
|Fire Trail
|Rolling creates a trail of fire behind you, which deals damage to mobs for four seconds.
|Common
|Small fire damage per second
|Medium fire damage per second
|Large fire damage per second
|Frenzied
|While you're at less than half health, your attack speed is increased.
|Common
|+10% melee and ranged attack speed
|+20% melee and ranged attack speed
|+30% melee and ranged attack speed
|Potion Barrier
|Whenever you use a healing potion, you take -90% damage for a short duration.
|Common
|5 seconds duration
|7 seconds duration
|9 seconds duration
|Snowball
|Fires a snowball at a nearby enemy every few seconds, briefly stunning it.
|Common
|Triggers every 5 seconds
|Triggers every 3 seconds
|Triggers every second
|Speed Synergy
|When activating any artefact, you gain +20% movement speed for a short time.
|Common
|1 second duration
|2 seconds duration
|3 seconds duration
|Swiftfooted
|Rolling makes you move faster for three seconds.
|Common
|+30% movement speed
|+40% movement speed
|+50% movement speed
|Protection
|Reduces damage taken.
|Powerful
|-6% damage taken
|-11% damage taken
|-15% damage taken
|Gravity Pulse
|A blast occurs every five seconds that pulls nearby enemies towards you.
|Powerful
|100% range
|150% range
|200% range
|Final Shout
|When your health drops below 25%, all your artefacts are used (ignoring cooldown periods).
|Powerful
|Up to every 12th second
|Up to every 10th second
|Up to every 8th second
|Chilling
|Emits a blast every two seconds that reduces the movement and attack speed of nearby enemies for one second.
|Powerful
|-20% reduced speed
|-40% reduced speed
|-60% reduced speed