Minecraft Dungeons 'Flames of the Nether' arrives alongside a free endgame update

Minecraft Dungeons just got even more Minecraft dungeons in the form of Flames of the Nether. It's a paid DLC pack and, as the name implies, it's set in the Nether. Down below you'll gain access to six missions, which if all goes smoothly should net you a bunch of new weapons, gear and artifacts—but you'll need to murder a bunch of new Nether-themed enemies to get that loot.

That will set you back $6, but there's also a substantial free update rolling out alongside. These free additions are mostly tuned to keep you in the game, the biggest being Ancient Hunts. These are procedurally generated missions you'll gain access to in the endgame, which "weave in and out of the Nether and other familiar parts of the Overworld in action-packed, stitched together adventures." Naturally, these runs have a higher chance to reward with rarer items, but they're the only way to get gear in a new rarity tier called "Gilded".

Gilded items will only drop from Ancient mobs, which are basically superpowered versions of enemies you'll have encountered before. Ancient Hunts will also be the best place to get gold, a new currency accepted by a Piglin merchant specialising in Gilded wares.

There's a bit more on how the endgame is being tweaked in this blogpost. In the meantime, both the free update and Flames of the Nether are available now.