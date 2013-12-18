Popular

Minecraft continues to produce spectacular things: here's an in-game 3D printer

By

It used to be that the creativity of the Minecraft community would regularly leave people speechless. It was all "Blimey! Look at that wall!", and "Wowzers! There's the USS Enterprise "", and even "Hot diggity! A working computer !" Now, we've become somewhat desensitised. Unless you've fully recreated a country - real or fictional - you'll barely raise an eyebrow. For your consideration, then: a working 3D printer has been created inside of the game.

Through 10 large chests, and a wool-dispensing control panel, the tool's creator is able to define different layers of his creation in a 6x9x10 area. It's another example of impressive technical mastery inside the game, and a testament to the flexibility of the game's sandbox. And to think, I barely progressed past the build a nice house phase.

Ta, Reddit .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments