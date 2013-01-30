Game of Thrones' King's Landing recreated in Minecraft

A team of builders have created the entirety of King's Landing in Minecraft. In a post to Reddit , one of the members of WestorosCraft explained the scale of the project. "It took me and about 100 other builders a little over 4 months to build the whole thing. We estimate there are around 3000 unique buildings, all hand made and all fully decorated on the interior." Y'know, I'm barely even surprised any more. Minecraft players are insane. Not Lannister insane, but still.

This is just one part of the map, which eventually plans to recreate the entirety of Westeros. So far, they estimate they've completed 70% of the continent.

Plans are also in place for a Phase 2 project, "making a giant, open world RPG with quests and NPCS." Work on that grand idea is set to complete when Mojang release Minecraft's official mod API.

You can explore the world by visiting their server (details at the website ). New visitors can only look around though, so don't expect to jump in and immediately declare yourself King in the North. More screenshots below.

Thanks, Kotaku .