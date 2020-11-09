Everything we know about axolotls in Minecraft

Intrigued by the Minecraft axolotl mob? Not long ago we got the latest Nether-based Minecraft update, transforming the game's underworld into a more diverse and habitable environment, but now there are already plans for its next major refresh: The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update arrives next summer, adding new biomes, plants, the Minecraft Warden mob, and more. As part of this update, Mojang will introduce another new species, the game’s first ever amphibian mob.

A rare type of neotenic salamander, these adorable creatures are found in real life around Lake Xochimilco, near Mexico City. With a lifespan of 10-15 years, Axolotls have the amazing ability to regenerate entire limbs. Despite this, Axolotls are critically endangered, with an estimate of 700 to 1200 individuals remaining in the wild.

With a year to go before Caves and Cliffs launches, many features of the update remain under wraps. That said, here’s what we know so far about the Minecraft axolotl mob.

Where can you find the Minecraft axolotl mob?

Axolotls only appear in Caves and Cliffs’ new 'Lush Caves' biome, bringing beautiful greenery to these deep underground areas. Within this biome, azalea trees grow above ground. If you dig underneath their roots, this will take you towards the Axolotl caverns. Axolotls can be found here, swimming underwater.

How do they behave?

Axolotls are a neutral aquatic mob, but they have some unique characteristics. You can scoop them up with an empty bucket, creating an Axolotl Bucket, which also tames them. You can carry Axolotl Buckets around in your inventory, and if players empty their Axolotl Buckets within other aquatic environments, the Axolotls become your allies, swimming alongside players and and assisting them against hostile ocean-based mobs like Drowneds or Guardians.

Axolotls are currently confirmed to come in four different colours: Pink, Green, Brown, and Yellow. It’s unclear if any further variants will be included in the update, but we wouldn’t put it past Mojang to add more.

When Axolotls spot hostile mobs, they can use a headbutt attack. Alone, this isn’t particularly powerful, but their strength lies in numbers. If you’re planning any aquatic expeditions and want to play it safe, bring a few extra buckets as a precaution.

Axolotls can also play dead. This is a unique feature in Minecraft and means hostile mobs won’t attack them. During this time, their health regenerates, taking cues from the regenerative qualities of their real-world counterparts. Should a Minecraft Axolotl like you, they can also share their regeneration ability with your character, though exactly how this works hasn’t been revealed yet.