Mighty No. 9 releasing February 9; backer demo out now

Mighty No. 9 was delayed, at the last minute, to 2016, and now developer Comcept has announced a new release date. Perhaps appropriately, the Mega Man-ish platformer will be releasing on the 9th of February, at least in North America. As revealed in a Kickstarter update, the rest of the world will get the game three days later.

Oh, and that backer-exclusive demo that was also delayed? That was released yesterday. You'll find details of how to access that here.

"We are extremely sorry for the delay in delivering this demo to you," Comcept says in that Kickstarter update, "but we hope you enjoy your time with it! Also, as a result of switching to DRM-Free distribution, there is obviously not a cut-off date for this demo. You are also welcome to stream or record gameplay videos to share with your friends and followers!"