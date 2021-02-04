Metro: Last Light Redux and For the King are free on the Epic Store

It's time once again to indulge in the weekly tradition of grabbing a free game from the Epic Games Store. This week actually brings us two giveaways, one we knew about—For the King, which Epic revealed last week—and another that, as far as I know, is a surprise bonus.

For the King is a strategy roguelike about misfit adventurers who strike out to right the wrongs that have befallen their kingdom. "It's a goofy dungeon romp personified, with the kind of playful character that has become so popular in Dungeons & Dragons actual play podcasts," we said in our 75% review, but also "often a difficult, ruthless game" that will not hesitate to kill you. Your party of three heroes can be controlled by a solo players, but it's really best enjoyed as a co-op experience.

The second game going out free this week is Metro: Last Light Redux, the grimy, end-of-the-world FPS set in (and, occasionally, above) the tunnels of the Moscow Metro. Last Light is more forgiving than its predecessor, Metro 2033, and the Redux release includes a range of new modes and features, gameplay improvements, and all DLC. And bar none, it's one of the best post-apoc shooters you can get your hands on.

For the King and Metro: Last Light Redux are free until February 11. After that comes Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition, a "massively enhanced version" of the 2016 sci-fi base-building strategy RPG. For even more free games, don't miss our lists of best free PC games, best free games on Steam, best browser games, and all the free games you can grab right now.