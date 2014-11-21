Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes first PC screenshots released

What exactly is the point of advanced graphics technology if you can't boast the shiniest butts? Luckily for us, we can. Nvidia has posted some PS4-vs-PC comparison shots of Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes, and they confirm what we all secretly hoped. Our Snake's butt will gleam like no other.

The two shots can be compared over at the Nvidia site. Here's the first, (the one with the butt tech). The second is slightly more dramatic: showing the increased detail available for the PC release.

In addition, Nvidia has listed the technical achievements of this upcoming port. It's a significant upgrade from its console equivalents, featuring the following:

60 FPS frame rate

Additional deferred lights per scene

Additional shadows per scene

Higher-resolution render targets

Higher-resolution shadows

Increased detail over distances

NVIDIA SLI Multi-GPU support

Options to adjust seven graphics features (Effects, Lighting, Screen Filtering, Shadows, Texture Filtering, Textures)

Resolution support up to and including 3840x2160 (4K)

Screen Space Reflections

What does this all require? The system requirements for Ground Zeroes were released a couple of days ago.

Ground Zeroes is due out on 18 December.