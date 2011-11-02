Max Payne 3 screenshots take flight

Being able to dive around like a loon firing automatic weapons is brilliant, but both Max Payne and Max Payne 2 failed to sensibly figure out what happens when the player dives head first into an adjacent wall. The previous "solution" was to have Max's forehead phase slightly into the concrete while his entire body hung horizontal in midair for a moment. He'd then slide down to the floor and continue as normal. We'll have to wait and see what Rockstar do when Max Payne 3 comes out next year.

It's clear from the latest screenshots that Max will be airborne quite a lot, hopefully for the majority of the game. See him diving, posing and exploding things in the four new screens below, spotted on the Max Payne 3 site .