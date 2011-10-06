Max Payne 3 screenshots dive in, kicking crooks and starting fires

An new batch of Max Payne 3 shots have come crashing in through the window, shooting us in the face from point blank range with an uzi. "Why Max?!" we cried, "we always loved you, even when your face was stupid back in Max Payne 1!" Max doesn't care. He has too much gritty back story to care. He's the kind of guy who starts fires just so he can stand in front of them posing with his pistols and staring sideways into middle distance while someone carefully takes his picture, just like this...