Mass Effect 3 multiplayer getting new characters, weapons, maps next Wednesday

The so-far steady trickle of attention BioWare is giving Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode is continuing next week with its first genuine content update. The ME3 "Resurgence Pack" is free, thank goodness. Here's what's in it.

Two new maps join the mode's existing six, called Firebase Condor and Firebase Hydra.

Six new classes and races —the Asari Justicar Adept, Krogan Battlemaster Vanguard, Batarian Soldier, Batarian Sentinel, Geth Engineer and the Geth Infiltrator. These were rumored last month .

Some new consumables. Ho-hum.

Strength Enhancer – Applies a melee damage boost for one mission



Targeting VI – Applies a headshot damage bonus for one mission



Stabilization Module – Stabilizes weapons while firing and moving for one mission



Shield Power Cells – Shortens the length of time shields take to begin recharging for one mission

Three new guns : the Striker Assault Rifle, Kishock Harpoon Gun (what?) and Geth Plasma SMG.

This update is coming a month after Mass Effect's March 6 release. It's cool to see the new classes and races confirmed; I'm still waiting to build that's better than my Salarian Infiltrator (Carnifex Pistol, maxed-out Power Drain and Tactical Cloak, no points in Proximity Mine).