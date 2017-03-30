Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series gets an official trailer

Update: And right on time, here's the trailer. It hits all the notes: Starlord isn't impressed, Drax is hyper-literal, Rocket plays with his gun, Groot is Groot, and Gamora hangs around in the background and looks mean. Put 'em all on the slowest elevator in the universe, and it's fun times all around—at least until the "Show me how you die" thing. That's probably not good.

Original story: Word of Telltale's narrative slant on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy first surfaced amid last year's voice actors' strike, and was later confirmed at December's Game Awards. In January, US videogame retailer GameStop seemingly unveiled the game's plot and momentarily touted April 25 as its launch date. Telltale has now confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy will kick off its episodic run one week earlier on April 18, 2017.

The first of five proposed episodes is named Tangled Up in Blue and will cost $4.99 or your regional equivalent.

Telltale says a new trailer will be ready come 9am PT/5pm BST tomorrow, Thursday 30, but until then let's swing back to the aforementioned synopsis:

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series delivers a brand new story of the universe's unlikeliest heroes, the rag-tag band of outlaws who go by the names Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of the Guardians has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands.

"From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, this five-part episodic series puts you in the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, told in the unique and award-winning Telltale style, where your decisions and actions will drive the path of the story you experience."

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Episode One is due April 18.