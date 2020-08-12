You don't need a superhero PC to play the Marvel's Avengers beta

With the Marvel's Avengers preorder beta test on PC now just a couple of days away, Square Enix has provided a rundown of what you'll need to run it, and what sort of PC-exclusive benefits you can expect.

The PC version of the game will offer players an optional 30GB high-res texture pack, and will support ultra-wide resolutions, unlocked framerates, and multi-monitor setups. Mouse and keyboard control setups will be fully customizable, and it will also feature seamless switching between keyboard-mouse and controller, if for some reason you want to do that.

And here's what you'll need to bring to the fight:

The Puny Banner:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

The Incredible Hulk:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

The Marvel's Avengers PC preorder beta will be available on Steam from August 14-16 (preloading will be available on August 13), and will be followed by an open beta on August 21, and full release on September 4. For more information on cosmetics, progression, why Captain America and Thor aren't playable in the beta, and other such matters of import, hit up the beta FAQ.

I feel you, Hulk.