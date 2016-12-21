Mafia 3 adds free racing and car customisation DLC

Prior to its October launch, Mafia 3 was one of my most anticipated games of the year. A promising start was however marred by "tiresome, repetitive grind," as Andy noted in his review—a claim he later explored further against the rest of the series. In a bid to turn its tide of middling review scores, the game's first free DLC came in the way of superficial costume upgrades last month, however the latest add-on introduces car customisation and races.

"This was one of the big requests from the fans," says publisher 2K on the game's site. "Today, we’re delivering with some seriously cool customizations for Lincoln’s fleet of up to 10 cars. You heard that right, 10: The six you earn through playing the game, the three cars those who own the Family Kick-Back have access to… and an unlockable 10th car which we’ll get to in a minute."

The Family Kick-Back is an optional paid DLC, and the tenth unlockable car is the Griffin Marauder which looks like this:

Only by winning races can you hope to unlock that, as well as a number of customisation options, across six circuit lap races and six point-to-point events. More information can be found in this direction.

Mafia 3's racing and car customisation update is out now. Before you go, have a gander at its launch trailer.