Los Santos is being rebuilt in Minecraft

As soon as VR is an affordable thing, I'll probably live in Minecraft. It seems pretty peaceful. Most places I'd ever want to visit, both real and imagined, have been built in it. As long as I can arrange the required tubing to keep my IRL body ticking over, I can't see any reason not to.

Here's another destination to add to the list: Los Santos from Grand Theft Auto V. Sure, it looks a bit desolate – there are no passive-aggressive pedestrians, nor cars – but I can deal with that, so long as everything looks blocky.

The map, which is still a work in progress, is the work of N11cK . They started on January 10, with the final map aiming for a 1-to-1 scale recreation of Los Santos.

