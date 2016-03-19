Lords of Shadow dev MercurySteam making some kind of sci-fi game

MercurySteam made the respected Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, and also its...less respected sequel. Still, it's a developer worth keeping an eye on: there was a lot of technical and artistic wizardry in that first game in particular. A few months after posting a mysterious teaser image on its website, the dev has replaced its entire site with a teaser for its mysterious new sci-fi game.

There's no name yet, but we know that it's a game about "exploring new worlds, fighting strange creatures, [and] discovering new heroes". I'm not sure what that means, exactly, but it also seems to be a game about a cigar-chomping dude controlling a mech. (See above.)

The new teaser site has some gubbins about an expedition, a crew in hibernation, and an on-the-nose reference to Alien's ship A.I., Mother. It also features a countdown to April 15, which is presumably when the game will be revealed.

In the accompanying press release (it seems a bit mad to release a press release for a teaser site), it's revealed that former Konami Head of Studio—and producer of the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series— Dave Cox is working with the team on the game. Here's some art: