Looks like Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition might arrive on Game Pass for PC this week

As spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, a bundle containing Fallout 4 GOTY and Skyrim Special Edition recently appeared on the Microsoft Store with a release date of March 12. The Evil Within has also popped up on the Microsoft Store with a release date of March 12. Now that Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda has been finalized, we've been told to expect an announcement about more Bethesda games arriving on Game Pass "later this week", and these games sure would be solid additions.

The bundle's page has since been taken down, but links to it can still be found by searching for either game on the Microsoft Store. Though Skyrim Special Edition is currently part of the Ultimate Game Pass, neither it nor Fallout 4 has been available with Game Pass for PC before.

Fingers crossed the Game Pass versions of both Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition have modding enabled on PC, because otherwise players will be limited to those mods available in the official Creation Club. And that would mean missing out on some of the best mods for Skyrim Special Edition and the best mods for Fallout 4. While it still offers great value, lack of complete mod support for certain games (such as Slay the Spire) has been one of the biggest downsides of Game Pass.