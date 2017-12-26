Popular

Logitech's C920 webcam, our favorite, is at its lowest price ever

By

A great webcam at its greatest lowest price.

Despite it not being Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Logitech's fantastic C920 webcam is on sale right now for its lowest price ever: $46 on Amazon. Well, it was $1 cheaper on December 11th, but heck, even at $1 more, it's still a great deal.

The C920 is our favorite pick when it comes to webcams because it handles everything so well. Image quality is great and still works well under dimly lit conditions. While the built in microphone is nothing to write home about, its high-quality Carl Zeiss lens still lets the wannabe streaming in you shine through.

For microphone duties more representatives of a real streamer, pick up our favorite microphone, the Blue Yeti, currently going for $90 which is also at its lowest price ever.

Tuan Nguyen

Tuan is the Editor-in-Chief of Maximum PC, and loves all things tech. He's been building PCs and ruffling feathers in the industry for 20 years, and isn't afraid to call out bad products and services. In fact, it's very common to hear the words "this is shit" escape his lips. If you want to know if something is "Kick-Ass" or not, email or tweet him.
