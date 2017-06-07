Popular

Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw three-part expansion will debut in July

The 'expansion pass' is available for purchase now.

The DLC for the side-scrolling horror-platformer Little Nightmares teased last month was revealed today as an "expansion pass" that will add three new chapters to the game, collectively forming a "partial escape story" called Secrets of the Maw. The new tale will detail the adventures of The Runaway Kid, a prisoner who will visit previously-unseen areas of the Maw as he seeks to make his escape. 

The first chapter, entitled The Depths, will be out in July and will feature "an insidious threat that lurks underwater" in the sewers of the Maw. Chapter two, a "machine-themed section" called The Hideaway, is scheduled for November. Part three, slated for January, is being kept secret for now, but "will decide the fate of The Runaway Kid." 

Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw is available for purchase now on Steam, and will set you back $10/£8/€10.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
