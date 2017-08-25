Linksys is now taking preorders on a gaming router designed to reduce ping

Pretty much every modern router offers some kind of traffic prioritization scheme. Be that as it may, Linksys insists its WRT32X is different in that it is laser focused on provided lower ping times and less lag when gaming.

To accomplish that, Linksys teamed up with Rivet Networks and incorporated its Killer Prioritization Network (KPE) into this router. The claim is that KPE can reduce peak ping times by up to 77 percent. The caveat is that your PC or laptop will need a Killer network adapter.

"Killer reduces peak ping by 77 percent calculated from the reduction of peak ping rate from 74 milliseconds (ms) to 17 ms when using the Killer Prioritization Engine on the WRT32X and a Killer-enabled PC using a 10 megabits per second (Mbps) down/2Mbps up internet connection that has multiple devices consuming the 10Mbps connection," Linksys says.

Beyond its fancy KPE integration, this is a dual-band AC3200 MU-MIMO router rated to deliver up to 2600Mbps on the 5GHz band and up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band.

Like most routers, it has a four GbE LAN ports on the back for wired connections. It also has a USB 3.0 port and an eSATA/USB 2.0 port for hooking up external devices, such as a shared printer or storage drive.

High end routers from Linksys are known for delivering decent range, and we suspect that will be the case here as well—the WRT32X has four external antennas. These are detachable in case you need to replace one or want to upgrade.

You can preroder the WRTX32X now for $300, down from its MSRP of $330. It will be available on September 21, 2017.