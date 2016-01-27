Life is Strange sparks $10k photography competition

Square Enix seems determined to make Life is Strange a social endeavour, in the charitable rather than Facebook connectivity sense, which is logical, I suppose, given that many of its events affect us all at some point or another. Apart from the time travelling. First there was an anti-bullying hashtag campaign, #EverydayHeroes, and now Dontnod has launched a photography competition by the same name. There's a $10,000 photography scholarship to be won.

Entrance is limited to residents of the US or Canada (sorry, Quebec, not you), so if you suspect you might live in either of those places, Dontnod invites you to submit a photo "that best represents yourself or others exonerating heroism" by 11:59pm PST, February 16. Three runners-up will have their photos printed, signed and framed by the dev team.

The featured photos wall is currently 90% selfies and people feeding their cats, so if you can work one of them there DSLRs, I rate your chances.

Sure, it's likely a large part publicity stunt, but events like Awesome Games Done Quick have shown how much good a determined bunch of gamers can do, so play on I say.