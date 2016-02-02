Lego The Force Awakens leaked, arriving June

Update: Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens has now been officially announced, with a little dash of new detail: "Gamers will be able to engage in intense new Blaster Battles for the first time, utilizing surrounding environments to drive back the First Order. Fans can also experience the thrill of high-speed flight gameplay through arena-based battles and dogfights in space."

Original: Good Lord, Xbox, you're leakier than Edward Snowden in a hedgehog enclosure. Yesterday, the Italian Xbox Facebook page suggested the existence of an open beta for The Division, and now the Xbox storefront is listing Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens before we've heard a peep from TT Games or Warner Bros.

According to the listing, The Force Awakens will arrive June 28—a missed May-the-fourth opportunity if ever I've seen one. The Lego Star Wars formula should be familiar by now, but here's a little something from the description that caught my eye:

"The game will also feature exclusive playable content that bridges the story gap between Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

That's right, Lego Star Wars is setting canon.

Of course, it might not come to PC, but as Lego Star Wars features in Chris' definitive history of Star Wars on PC, I don't think that likely.

Cheers, Eurogamer.