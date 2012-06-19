Popular

LEGO Batman 2 launch trailer features Justice League, one-liners, adorable crime

By

[VAMS id="NS1l42zZ4ixsu"]

"I wonder if that's Captain Cold , or if Robin just roundhouse kicked a regular Eskimo" I thought aloud while watching the LEGO Batman 2 launch trailer. I'm pretty sure it's the former, but with Traveller's Tales everything-and-the-kitchen-sink attitude I wouldn't be surprised. The trailer shows off a number of the DC universe characters that'll be available in the new game, including Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Cyborg, The Flash, and Superman. It also does a good job of putting to rest any fears that adding voiced characters would rob the LEGO series of its charm: there's at least one genuinely funny line in there.

LEGO Batman 2 is out today in the USA and on Friday in Europe.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments